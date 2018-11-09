Verve People

The Best Celebrity Airport Looks That Are Actually Comfortable Enough To Travel In

In the social-media-fuelled world of celebrity, there is a new and probably more important red carpet — the 20-foot distance between the SUV door and the airport gate. Daily on offer to the tipped-off paparazzi are looks that flaunt the casual, tossed-off, this-old-thing version of celebrity style, tailored by dedicated stylists to look like they’ve played no role at all. But in the confines of the J-class cabin, a few champagne glasses down, the faux leather booties would probably start to pinch and the buttons on the high-waisted, grommetted jeans would give way to the well-concealed, nutritionist-unapproved bulge. Surely comfort during an 18-hour red-eye rates higher than an Instagram post? So Verve picks those casual yet fabulously assembled looks on Hindi cinema’s leading ladies, that also afford solace to the perils of travel

Padukone / Deepika

Photograph by Yogen Shah

When you’re boarding a red-eye, the outfit you choose is essentially your gussied up night suit. Padukone’s twist on the white kurta-pyjama with brown slip-on mules and large sunnies on her flight back to Mumbai is a chic upgrade to the sleepwear classic. And proof that androgynous and sexy are not mutually exclusive, even with ethnic wear.

Bhatt / Alia

Photograph by Viral Bhayani

Dressing down is an art, that Bhatt and her team of stylists are proficient at. Usually summery and congenial in her style, on her way to Bulgaria for the shoot of her upcoming film Brahmāstra, she scores admirably on street cred as well as comfort with knee-high, sensibly-heeled boots, Gucci’s fuss-free Ophidia belt bag and an oversized rubber logo jacket by Prada to provide succour in Bulgaria’s extreme temperatures. It may have taken a village to put together this look, but effortlessness is the only extra baggage she’s carrying.

Kapoor Khan / Kareena

Photograph by Viral Bhayani

Athleisure is the backbone of a clever airport-ready wardrobe and Kapoor Khan, of late, has developed an unexpected knack for it. The dolled-up diva of mainstream cinema manages to look equally glamorous in sweatpants, with a printed Gucci sweatshirt, Saint Laurent sneakers, pap-proof shades and a Birkin. It’s a solid template for the part-polished, part-chill look that won’t require you to suck your tummy in until you land on the other side of the earth.

Sharma / Anushka

Photograph by Viral Bhayani

The fresh-faced actor exudes a delightfully indie vibe in white separates by Mohammed Mazhar, black Chloe flats and a black Prada slung across her ensemble. The simple, classic hoops seem like an authentic touch from the actor’s own wardrobe. It’s caring without caring too much.

Shetty / Athiya

Photograph by Yogen Shah

When you’re a 5 foot 8 inch model-sized woman in your early twenties, almost everything looks good on you. But the gracile Shetty looks particularly charming in an unassuming pastel-hued, cotton kurta set with a dupatta and brown juttis, proving that ethnic wear is one of the most comfortable ways to travel. Her apparent lack of needing to dress up for the paps is delightfully refreshing.

Kapoor Ahuja / Sonam

Photograph by Viral Bhayani

The couture-loving actor’s pared-down look while taking a flight to Delhi has an equally fashionable edge. In a neon-bright, tangerine dress — that could land planes — and a matching colour blocked blazer by Rajesh Pratap Singh, Chloe flats and an Hermès bag, she’s equipped to take on the capital’s sultry afternoons. And that fresh burst of colour could liven up any queue at security.

Ranaut / Kangana

Photograph by Yogen Shah

Ranaut is anything but shy, and her sartorial choices often reflect that. And like her interviews, most of her outfits have a POV. Channeling a bit of ’90s grunge with a Gucci T-shirt and Balenciaga cap paired with a Zara denim jacket, this one seems to be screaming off-duty relaxed. It’s also a lesson in how to work a high-street statement piece with luxury brands.

Rekha

Photograph by Yogen Shah

This queen bee has the ability to wring every drop of mojo from a Kanjeevaram sari, but it’s not the most practical option on a flight back from Bangkok. Her tailored kurta and ankle-length pants with a turban reminiscent of her movie style from the ’80s pulls off the most difficult of tricks: to move forward while staying true to her roots, all the while looking comfortable enough to be able to run a few errands on her way home.

Kapoor / Janhvi

Photograph by Yogen Shah

You can’t exactly travel to sweltering Chennai in leather boots, but style knows no geographical boundaries. The newest member of the celebrity club delivers a fuss-free millennial look, with an Alexander Wang sweatshirt, wrinkle-free shorts and a quirky Off-White crossbody. It’s the sort of insouciance that any star kid worth their salt must be able to ooze at will.