Team Verve Salutes The Women Who’ve Stood By Them: Here’s To ‘The Healer’

Fashion Features and Lifestyle Editor Shirin Mehta fondly writes about her yoga teacher, who has a remedy for almost every kind of pain

A revolution long in the making has been reignited in a new avatar only recently. A time when women are looking men squarely in the eyes as if to say ‘bring it on’. A year that saw #MeToo and #TimesUp morph from ordinary words to statements that will go down in history. Closer to home, live-in relationships have been legalised as of April and the triple talaq has been banned, emancipating women of these problematic societal shackles. The Chinese Zodiac might as well give up their twelve-year cyclical calendar and, going forward, call every year the Year of the Woman. In our (Em)Power Issue next month, we will be lauding women whose stories of breaking barriers are inspiring and empowering — a former FBI agent-turned-teacher, a skier and a firefighter being a few — alongside recognising a new generation of fearless, driven women.

As relationships between women become even more important and necessary, Team Verve takes this opportunity to honour the #WomenWithVerve in their own lives who have impacted and encouraged them even if in the humblest of ways — a best friend that stayed by their side during their wedding, a yoga teacher who healed more than just their body, an aunt who goes beyond the call of duty for her niece.

Shirin Mehta, 62 — Fashion Features & Lifestyle Editor

The problem was my back, tired and painful after decades of sitting, writing at the computer. Pain killers, physiotherapy, doctor visits helped only initially. And then she entered my life, through my aunt who has been attending her yoga classes for over 20 years. Dhan Palkhivala, my yoga teacher and Iyengar yoga exponent trained by the legend himself, who has devoted herself to yoga for the last 50 years, has a ‘fan following’ that will stand on its head, twist into contortions and breathe in a myriad ways, at just a soft-spoken command. The former advocate with the Bombay High Court will subject herself to every alternate healing technique so that she can help her students with their never-ending ailments. She has recommendations for bad knees, bad backs, bad shoulders, bad deals. Yes, that last one too. If life offers you lemons, she will make sure that you breathe, meditate, stretch and contort yourself out of feeling sorry for yourself. A hug from ‘Dhun Aunty’ as we call her, usually puts things right in a jiffy. If she is around, nothing can be that bad because she makes sure that you realise this – always!

It has been my privilege and honour to know this incredible lady and have her heal me in every way!

