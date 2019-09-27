Sobhita Dhulipala wants to feed her enemies to the pigs. That’s when I learn that pigs can eat entire human beings, leaving no trace behind. Teeth, bones, guts. All gone. It’s the perfect way to knock one or two people off your hit list. Dhulipala proposes this idea while she’s looking out of a car window, white earphones tucked firmly in, long hair sweeping across her face.

Well, actually, she proposes it on the internet. This scene takes place on Instagram, in a post that Dhulipala concludes by saying that since pigs are so cute, she’d rather feed them yummy things instead. In fact, could we please all just google pictures of piglets? She insists. So I do just that. They’re incredible.

This post is not an outlier on Dhulipala’s internet. Dark humour, a self-deprecating tone and the pairing of a windswept photo with an ironic caption are all hallmarks of the 27-year-old actor’s digital persona. In one post, she wears a white hotel bathrobe, gold stilettos, and a double string of pearls around her neck. The caption reads: ‘I’m going to hell Ma’. In another, she’s in a large striped shirt, hair hanging loose, with a disgruntled expression on her face. The caption? ‘Every time I type lmao’.

My favourite, though, is a picture of the Made in Heaven (2019) star sitting on the sparse banks of a water body. She’s dressed all in black, with her hair styled into a long braid. Her back is to the camera and she looks sideways into the distance, so all we see is her strong profile: a prominent cheekbone, half of a full mouth and one perfectly arched eyebrow. But that’s just the appetiser. Her right arm extends back towards the camera, and her hand, resting on the earth, holds a black handgun.

The caption: ‘Me, on a date’.

I burst out laughing. If this isn’t millennial internet humour, what is?

“I have my doubts,” Dhulipala says, before explaining that she had borrowed a prop gun during a shoot, set her camera on timer, and balanced it on a rock. “In fact, maybe people just think I’m insane.”

Being misunderstood has been a longstanding feature of Dhulipala’s journey. Known for her unconventional career choices and ‘exotic’ (code for not ‘white-passing’) appearance, people have often told the young star that she doesn’t fit in. But the one place where Dhulipala has never felt the need to belong is online.

For many people living in isolated, misunderstood pockets of existence, the digital world has been a welcoming space. And today, despite being increasingly controlled by private corporations, the internet is an arena where it is still possible to circumvent the mainstream. So perhaps it’s not surprising that the work which propelled Dhulipala to rapid fame, Zoya Akhtar’s Amazon Prime Original series, Made in Heaven, was a show made for the internet. Featuring striking portrayals of gay sex and teeming with unapologetic women, the series was a runaway hit with everyone gasping for a breath of uncensored air. And were it not for the internet, it’s hard to imagine that we could have met its leading lady Tara Khanna — played by Dhulipala — any other way.

If the internet is key to understanding our particular cultural moment, it is equally a means to understanding its rising stars. And what makes Dhulipala’s corner of it such a treasure trove of humour and irony isn’t that she’s the most followed celebrity or the most prolific poster; it’s that she truly is a child of the internet. Born in 1992, three years before VSNL brought dial-up connections into Indian homes, Dhulipala understands the internet the way many people of our shared generation do: like it’s a given.

When we meet, this is what’s on my mind — and I’m looking for a way to convey it.

“You’re really funny on the internet,” I venture.

“Yeah?” she laughs in surprise.“Thanks, man. I have no idea how I seem to another person.”

“You don’t post like a celebrity.”

“Really? Shit, I’m doing it wrong.”

Dhulipala and I meet at a small café of her choosing, and then spend a good deal of time debating where to sit. Inside, it’s crowded with college-aged girls sheltering from the rain. Outside, it’s, well, raining. The plastic sheets installed to protect the patio furniture make the downpour sound, in Dhulipala’s words, “apocalyptic”.

We sit outside.

“I love the monsoon,” she explains. “It’s the only time one is forced to interact with nature. Otherwise we drive around in AC cars, we’re so guarded. But in the rains, you have no choice but to address nature, to deal with it.” Dhulipala has dressed the part too. She’s wearing a relaxed black-and-red, leopard-print dress, paired with a men’s Calvin Klein rain jacket that she keeps on throughout our two-hour meeting. She’s also sporting chunky black trainers, her hair is wet, and there’s no (visible) make-up on her face. (‘Because I woke up late,’ she texts me later. ‘But also because fashion.’)

Was it always this way, I wonder. A confident young woman making her way through the world, dressed in seriously cool outfits? “No way,” she says. “I grew up with Harry Potter.”