Verve People

Shifting Base: Snigdha Manchanda

The tea sommelier and founder of Tea Trunk talks about starting afresh in a whole new environment

Born and raised in Mumbai, this spunky entrepreneur was running Story Ninja, a boutique consultancy for content marketing and storytelling in business, before she made her move. Despite having never lived in another place before and having “never driven on a road that didn’t have street lights”, Snigdha Manchanda decided to get away from the city the moment she thought up teatrunk.com. Unique to her case is the fact that Goa wasn’t her first option — she was investigating Pune and Kochi before the beachy state charmed her socks off.

Astute advice

“The first year was spent shuttling between Mumbai and Goa. I had so much of my life back there that I was hanging on to, but it was so refreshing when I finally and wholeheartedly accepted my move. Don’t be in two places or frames of mind at once, and don’t give in to inertia. Often I am asked when the best time to move to Goa is and my answer is always the same…now! There is never a better time to do what you love.”

Essential possessions

“I moved with 66 cartons, out of which 40 just had crockery and teaware. There was no way I was going anywhere without my pots and cups!”

Fond flashback

“I learnt how to swim in Goa! It was my first family vacation at Cidade de Goa. I was holding onto an orange ball with all my life as my father and sister taught me. I must’ve been just six or seven years old back then.”

Deep-rooted affair

“In the four years that I’ve lived here, I’ve seen many people come and go; it’s only a certain breed that stays. While I am thankful for the opportunities and life Goa has given me, I do not want to portray that it is a cakewalk. It is not. I am cautious that people don’t get the wrong impression. You need to grow deep, meaningful connections with your community and locals. Those who are incapable of doing this will only enjoy the superficial charms of Goa and will never be able to call it home.”

Natural translation

“I look back at my Instagram feed, at photos of restaurants, fine food and parties, but lately it has fruits that grow in my backyard, birds that come to visit (since I live close to the bird sanctuary in Chorao), meals cooked by me and so on. That’s a drastic shift in life and landscape.”

Positive progress

“The most important thing Goa has given me? Time!”