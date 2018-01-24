Features

Right Here, Right Now: Bhumi Pednekar

Our cover girl shares some lesser-known secrets about herself

Above: Turtleneck, from Zara; trousers, from H&M; A Star Is Born In Pegasus earrings, by Riddhika Jesrani. All in Mumbai.

You, in a few words…

“I am a confident and dignified girl who loves her family and cannot do without her friends. I have a lot of ambitions, and in addition to the world domination that I want, having a beautiful family too is part of those ambitions. And I’m a very proud Indian!”

Your favourite song is…

“It has to be Ajeeb dastan hai yeh…. It is such a soulful, romantic number filled with yearning.”

In your fridge…

“There is no dairy or gluten. There are a lot of healthy foods as we are all very health conscious.”

In your bag…

“There are so many things! I would say the whole world is in my bag. I’m such a hoarder – I carry everything, from sanitizer and make-up pouch to charger, headphones, perfume, wallet and lots more.”

In the glove compartment of your car…

“It has the car’s papers and a pair of sunglasses.”

In your wardrobe…

“There is a colossal mess. I have so many clothes because I am a compulsive shopper, especially online. And many of the clothes still have their labels on too.”

Something you will never wear…

“You will never see me in animal prints or with feathers.

You are most comfortable in…

“Sweatpants and a crop top.”

On your travel bucket list…

“I’m very fortunate that my work takes me to many different places. I am also lucky that at a very young age, I was allowed to travel with friends in India and abroad. I have not really done any adventure activities but I would like to go bungee jumping, snorkelling, scuba diving and perhaps jump from the Burj Khalifa!”

Your favourite movies are…

“Casablanca, Rang De Basanti, Piku and Kapoor & Sons.”

Something that no one knows about you…

“I am all about make-up and I am a make-up hoarder.”

One thing about yourself that you would like to change…

“I am too critical. People tell me to calm down. Although confident, I am aware of what my flaws are. I may not analyse things to see what went wrong, but I do believe in self-improvement.”