hurry down the corridor of a photo studio in Andheri West in a frantic bid to locate one half of our duo for today’s shoot who, I’m told, is miffed at having had to trek to the suburbs in this inclement weather. It’s a sentiment that I can wholeheartedly empathise with, and I hope to placate her with my own tales of frustrating suburban travels. When I finally (after a few wrong turns) locate her, Anuradha (Anu) Menon good-naturedly extends her lipstick-applying hand to greet me, and I am bemused to discover that the woman I am facing is the polar opposite of Lola Kutty — the iconic character that she came to be synonymous with after the self-titled show first aired in 2004. The comedian’s actual presence is a far cry from the unfiltered and overly dramatic persona she had created for the now-defunct music channel, Channel V. As Menon said in a 2017 Tedx talk, Lola was the very “antithesis of cool” with her oildrenched hair, bespectacled eyes and kanjivaram-clad figure. The woman I meet is in a pantsuit, is gorgeous and eloquent, expertly assuming a British accent to mimic the officials at the embassy responsible for delaying her visa to the UK. All of a sudden, I hear the sound of breaking glass but soon realise that this interruption occurred only within the confines of my own brain; a carefully preserved childhood memory had just been shattered by reality. The 38-year-old comedian is not surprised by my bewildered expression, almost as if she is accustomed to shocking people when she meets them as Anu Menon and not Lola Kutty. “When my first standup video came on, some years after I’d pulled the plug on Lola, a girl wrote to me on Facebook and accused me of taking her entire childhood and throwing it into the bin. She said she used to adore Lola but seeing me as a lob-sporting, dress-wearing and articulately-speaking woman completely threw her off. I almost wanted to apologise to her for being well-put-together!” she laughs.

Menon grew up in Chennai and gravitated towards advertising after graduating from college, since both her parents had made careers out of it. But when the stage beckoned, she succumbed to its charms, even going as far as enrolling in drama school and moving to London for two years. As much as she enjoyed her time abroad, the plan was always to return to Mumbai and make a living out of the theatre. Disillusioned by the fact that that it didn’t actually do much for her bank balance, Menon then decided to make a foray into television while pursuing her passion for theatre with the money she made there. “When I started working at Channel V as a creative researcher, I discovered that people were very curious about my roots because I didn’t tick any of the boxes — dusky skin, buck teeth and faulty Hindi — to qualify as the stereotypical South Indian woman. I also believe I’m not cut out to be hip, so going on camera and saying, ‘Check it out, coming up next is this dope track’ wasn’t up my alley. But, what if I could actually create a character out of these preconceived notions and make people want to watch someone who went against the grain? Before I moved up to interviewing celebrities, I used to review music videos that I would invariably end up dissing. The producers used to call up my bosses and tell them that they would revoke the channel’s rights to air the videos if I continued that way. There were even boardroom discussions about how a character like Lola Kutty was an aberration on a youth platform like Channel V. The heads took the risk anyway, and it paid off. She was universally loved.”

The mainstream comedy scene, particularly standup, gained ground in India with the introduction of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. It was a reality show/talent search, which first aired in June 2005 and launched the careers of pretend-dipsomaniac Sunil Pal, sing-song specialist Ahsaan Qureshi and imitation master Raju Shrivastav, among others. The Comedy Store (now closed) in Mumbai soon followed in 2008, after which the industry really took off, and it’s since been further propelled and diversified by a growing audience with wider access to digital media. Bollywood and TV sitcoms no longer had a monopoly on funny business.