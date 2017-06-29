Verve People

Power Moment 2017: Valarie Kaur

For propagating the message of #RevolutionaryLove to combat social ills and stand united….

On New Year’s Eve 2016, a month prior to American President Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, multi-hyphenate powerhouse Valarie Kaur delivered a stirring speech at the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church in Washington that sparked hope and positivity in a time when racial profiling and ethnic violence were at their peak. A civil rights activist who was inspired to take up activism after the ethnic killing of a close family friend post the September 9/11 attacks, Kaur today uses her position as a lawyer, activist, filmmaker, author, media commentator and Sikh American justice leader to propagate the ethic of ‘revolutionary love’, which she believes can shine some light in an era consumed by darkness.

On her Revolutionary Love Project at the University of Southern California

‘It encourages individuals to use #RevolutionaryLove as both a moral and political response to injustices and prejudices because the way we make change is just as important as the change we make.’

On her other activism projects

‘Groundswell is America’s largest multi-faith online community of people who are moved by faith to take constructive action to heal the world. On the other hand, as part of the Yale Visual Law Project, I train students at my alma mater Yale Law School to leverage the power of films to affect policy changes. I also pen essays on civil rights and social justice for publications like The Washington Post, The Huffington Post and The New York Times.‘