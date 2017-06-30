Verve People

Power Moment 2017: Rohini Iyer

For being acknowledged as the leading player in the world of celebrity management, and for having shaped the success of many superstars and projects….

Awarded the ‘Woman of the Decade in Celebrity Media’ at the Women Economic Forum 2017, London for her achievements in the image building and reputation management in the Indian film industry, Rohini Iyer, founder and director of Raindrop Media, continues to be a game-changer in her field of work. And her success story is a part of Sudha Menon’s book Devi, Diva or She-Devil, released in early 2017.

A consistent power player, Iyer has blazed her own trail in the once male-dominated industry and has regularly found herself on annual power lists. Over the years, Raindrop Media has been the official media director of female-centric films like The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, Mary Kom and Queen. Currently, the company’s roster of clientele includes talents like Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sania Mirza, Farah Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and many more.

On her journey so far: “Power-packed and full of drama, nothing short of a Hindi film. I call it ‘living a dream’ and hope to never wake up.”

The driving force: “Ambition and passion – to me greed is good and ambition is absolutely not a dirty word. I still wake up feeling like I have much more to achieve and miles to go.”

On women who break stereotypes: “Everything that celebrates womanhood to me is a milestone. Women empower each other and let each other grow. It requires just one person to break this glass ceiling. If each of us mentors at least one young girl, we will make a huge change. We need to not only support women who are successful and in the public eye, but also the ones who are starting out.”

On being a woman amongst the men: “It still is a man’s world, so it is harder for a woman to prove herself in any business establishment – not just entertainment. Having said that, I do see the situation changing for the better, slowly and steadily. I’ve also learnt that the harder I work, the luckier I get.”

On overcoming obstacles: “I love challenges. They give me an adrenaline rush. I do what I love and am passionate about it – whether it’s managing relationships, building brands or bringing method to the madness. ”

On dealing with celebrities 24/7: “All my clients have been tough and challenging. If they were not, I would not be working with them.”

On whether she is a Devi, diva or she-devil: “Definitely not the first. I’m a good mix of the last two, and proud of it!”

Power is: “Not playing by the rules and still winning!”