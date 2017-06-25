Verve People

Power Moment 2017: Jhulan Goswami

For her record-breaking feat of having the most wickets in women’s ODIs….

The former captain has been an ardent cricket aficionado who has loved watching the game for as long as she can remember. With role models like Sachin Tendulkar and Glenn McGrath, it comes as no surprise that Jhulan Goswami holds impressive bowling figures to her credit including a commendable economy rate and an ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year award. Her earliest moment of glory, though, continues to be the Indian Women’s Cricket team’s first Test series win in England in the 2006-07 season.

On The Limelight

“In Kolkata, sports are a big thing, and if you do well in international sports, people will recognise and appreciate you. In 2006 there came a turning point in my career. After we won the England series people started recognising my performance and followed my cricketing career more clearly. So now, wherever I go, people identify me. Initially, I was enjoying it but eventually, it got a little overwhelming later because sometimes it’s nice to be able to do certain things in privacy.”

On The Women’s ODI’s Record

“For years, I had been working on breaking the record and was channelling all my energy towards it. In the last few months, I let go of the extra pressure and instead chose to focus on my role and my job. I believed that if it was my destiny, it surely would happen. In fact, when I did break the record, it was only after the match when everyone came out of the dressing room and celebrated that I realised something big had happened.”