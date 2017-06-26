Verve People

Power Moment 2017: Alia Bhatt

For sweeping all the critics’ awards for Udta Punjab and continuing to make a mark with her choice of films….

Her debut may not have hit the bullseye, but she’s been knocking it out of the park with her performances ever since. The feisty Bollywood scion wowed the critics with her rendition of a sexually-assaulted Bihari migrant in Udta Punjab (UP), sweeping all awards for the same earlier this year. While her effortless performance in Dear Zindagi was a talking-point, it’s her UP role that’s told people she’s not taking her last name for granted.

On Her Career-Defining Role In UP

‘What attracted me to the film was that no one would really imagine me playing this character and I found that challenging and interesting…. I have always wanted to play roles, which are a bit unlike me, those which people wouldn’t think of me playing.’

On A Sense Of Achievement

‘It’s very boring to feel fulfilled at any given point. There is no fulfillment, but gratitude for the opportunities that I have got.’