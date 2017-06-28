Verve People

Power Moment 2017: Alankrita Shrivastava

For Lipstick Under My Burkha – a feisty film that created a stir for the tale it tells from women’s perspectives…..

At first, her film was denied certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on account of being too bold. Recently though, the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) had the CBFC allow the movie an ‘A’ certificate, and director Alankrita Shrivastava is glad that her flick has finally been cleared for screening.

On Censorship

‘There should be no censorship at all in a democratic and free country – films can be classified, but they shouldn’t be barred from release. Adults who are considered mature enough to elect a government must be deemed mature enough to make choices about the culture they wish to consume. So all kinds of films should be available to the audience: films that support the status quo as well as films that present differing points of view.’

On Making Edits and Cuts

‘Ideally, they should have just passed the film without any cuts but considering how bad the situation was with the board, it’s okay. I’ll sit with my editor and figure it out. Personally, I am always against any kind of tampering with the film. But I think I can live with what they have asked for. But credit where it is due, the FCAT has been very reasonable.’