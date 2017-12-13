Verve Man

Of King-Sized Stones And Distinctive Designs: DiaColor

Rishabh Tongya is redefining luxe jewellery, one precious stone at a time, with Diacolor

Four years ago, after extensively travelling the world and exploring its jewel mines, Jaipur-based Rishabh Tongya decided to build a fine jewellery brand that was home-grown in its craftsmanship and international in its appeal. And that’s how his company Diacolor was born. A one-stop-shop for those craving diamonds and other precious stones, Diacolor uses gems of global repute, and each piece made in the atelier is the perfect mix of contemporary styling and traditional handiwork. ‘Jewellery making is an art that we passionately employ to elevate gold as well as precious and semi-precious stones. It is an art that has the power of defining one’s personality and style,’ believes Tongya. Using king-sized diamonds, rubies, emeralds and sapphires, he — as creative director of the brand — makes opulent modern jewellery that is reminiscent of the royal era. Mesmerising emeralds from Zambia, bright rubies from Mozambique and flawless diamonds from the world’s best mines are used, making Diacolor a known name for its eclectic offerings in fine quality. ‘I don’t believe in compromises, it has to be all or nothing! A beautiful design for me goes beyond the mere look. I love what I do, and nothing makes me happier than knowing that we have given it our best shot. I don’t like to settle!’ concludes the entrepreneur.