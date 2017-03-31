  • March 2017
Get To Know The First Indian Woman To Feature In English League Football

Text by Zaral Shah. Image courtesy: Aditi Chauhan

Aditi Chauhan, who also secured a spot in the West Ham United Ladies FC, talks about following her dreams

A black belt in karate and former basketball player, she bagged the Woman in Football Award at the third Asian Football Awards in London. Goalkeeper for both the national women’s football team and the English club, Aditi Chauhan believes that be it anything in life it is important to be sincere and follow your dreams.

Game on
I had an active childhood and was into sports from a young age. My physical attributes and grip of the ball helped make the transition to goalkeeper quite easy. Eventually I enjoyed football enough to leave all other sports and focus solely on this game.

You, in three words
Passionate, hard-working and humble

Driving force
I wouldn’t say I have a role model, but I do get influenced by sporting greats in every game.

Secret to stability
I don’t believe it is diﬃcult to strike a balance between sports and studies. In fact, being a sportsperson has helped me because we are so focused in what we do.

On a cheat day
I love golgappas. I also like traditional Indian food like butter chicken and naan. So yes, it’s good to indulge once in a while.

An avid globetrotter
I love travelling. I loved Bruges and Amsterdam. Now that I am in England, I want to see a lot more of Europe this year too.

Looking ahead
My aim is to evolve as a person and a footballer. In the near future, though, hopefully we will be able to retain the SAFF Women’s Cup.

