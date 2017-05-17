Verve Man

Meet Akanksha Sharma – IKEA’s Youngest Designer

She also holds the distinction of being the first Indian on their design team…

All it takes is a scroll through Akanksha Sharma’s Instagram feed to know that design runs through her veins. I chance upon a sofa that looks like it is made of raw steak and a ring that is all teeth with braces. Her playful banter with friends about these macabre objects proves that her peers partake in her anything-but-vanilla approach to life and it doesn’t take me long to put together that this 25-year-old wears her whimsy with a cool nonchalance. It’s probably also why Ikea singled her out to work for them as their youngest designer and the first Indian one at that. She describes herself as a very visual person and loves the depth of indigo and the sensuality of red, something that she hopes to infuse into her work for Ikea’s India launch later this year. On a lighter note, she tells me about her other favourites such as her cat, who has been christened Marjory Stewart-Baxter. “Why?”, I wonder. “Well, I’ve never seen a street cat so gangster, yet so poised and graceful,” she explains. Akanksha is clearly an old soul in a young body and I proceed to explore her immersive personality.

Akanksha's instagram. Image courtesy: @artsxdesign Akanksha's instagram. Image courtesy: @concaveoblivion

Journey to the center of design

“I grew up in a strict, conventional family and it made me curious to explore unknown realms. My time at Delhi University exposed me to arts, culture, and literature and soon I was bursting at the seams, trying to find a medium to express my ideas. A year after, I enrolled myself into NIFT where my thoughts found structure. The ball of energy in my head found an outlet, and I discovered that I was drawn towards an aesthetic that was bold, graphic and expressive. Design school also imbibed the philosophy of democratic design in me — the notion that it is for everyone. So when Swedish textile designer Martin Bergström came down to pick our brains for a contemporary collection for India, I ended up going back with him to work at Ikea.”

Ikea ideology

“My first project for Ikea was a collaboration between Martin and NIFT that entailed an alternate representation of India. The collection was called Svärtan (meaning blackness) and highlighted modernism through a monochromatic lens. When I left for Sweden to officially work with Ikea a couple of months later, it was quite unnerving to be the youngest and only Indian designer there, although I enjoyed the challenge of finding a unique voice in the massive pool of talent. The company focuses on creating a better life for millions of people and that gives you perspective when you’re working. You also get to learn so much! Viktigt and Sinnerlig designed by Ingegerd Råman and Ilse Crawford are all about simple forms, natural materials, and honest imperfections and they’ve altered my own thinking. I have to say though, of everything I’ve learned here, my favourite is ‘fika’ – it’s a Swedish coffee break and boy, do the Scandinavians take theirs seriously.”

IKEA's Svärtan collection IKEA's Svärtan collection

Material girl

“I like to think of myself as a visual artist along with being a textile designer. Having specialised in Indian textiles, I work heavily with structure, construction, pattern and fabric manipulations and the technique of dyeing and printing. My alter ego explores mixed media like photography, collage, illustration, audio, and video. This is why I like to travel and get acquainted with new surroundings, cultures, tastes and smells; it inspires my design process. I am currently working on Ikea’s India launch collection and here you will find hints of anything that has ever moved me.”

Image courtesy; Akanksha's Instagram

Quick insights:

1. Evergreen inspiration

“Ahn Sang-Soo, who is the pioneer of Korean typography. He transmits his idiosyncrasies through various mediums like visual design, poetry, photography, and installation.”

2 .Favourite design element in your home

“My mother’s old saris.”

3. Favourite stores

“Aesop, an Australian skincare brand with a unique approach to retail architecture and design and Hay, a Danish furniture design firm.”

Akanksha Sharma in Raw Mango Shot by Shovan Gandhi. Styled by Meghna Bhalla.

4. Favourite Indian labels

“Raw Mango for its understated, rustic appeal and Rashmi Varma for mixing the traditional with the contemporary.”