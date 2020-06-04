Verve People

Material World

These “post-climate-change entrepreneurs” are upgrading the quality of our lives with sustainable products that have an eye-catching contemporary aesthetic. Jenny Pinto (Oorjaa), Aakriti Kumar (Differniture), Veena Balakrishnan (Everwards), Priyanka Narula (The Wicker Story), Shashank Gautam (Mianzi), Anika Parashar and Roopam Gupta (The Woman’s Company), Neha Vij (Auro Candles) and Rishab Bothra (Twisty) are all reinventing home decor and lifestyle accessories. Shraddha Jahagirdar-Saxena quizzes them about their innovatory long-term solutions for our daily needs

What does the name of your company signify?

Jenny Pinto (JP): Oorjaa means different things to different people. To me, it signifies the energy flow that connects us to nature.

Aakriti Kumar (AK): Differniture is an amalgamation of “different” and “furniture”. It is about looking for alternative and innovative ways to approach the age-old craft and trade of furniture-making.

Veena Balakrishnan (VB): Everwards is a play on the words “forever” and “afterwards”. With this brand name, we wanted to symbolically represent ideologies and products that last long and stay forever.

Priyanka Narula (PN): The Wicker Story pays homage to the traditions of weaving in India through the mediums of clothing, furniture, and objects. It is an attempt to connect traditional design methods of the past to new thought processes in design.

Shashank Gautam (SG): Mianzi, in Swahili, means bamboo. The use of this material is integral to our design philosophy, which is to expand the boundaries of conventional raw materials. While “mianzi” may sound abstract to a layperson, it has a visual vigour that is translated in our products.

Anika Parashar and Roopam Gupta (AP and RG): At The Woman’s Company we understand women only as other women can. We endeavour to provide women of today with tailor-made, intimate wellness and hygiene products that are customised for and embrace the changing phases of their bodies while being mindful of the depleting natural environment.

Neha Vij (NV): Auro comes from aurum, the Latin word for gold. It symbolises the first golden rays of sunlight. Just as the early morning sun brings freshness and enhances our moods, our beeswax candles and diffuser oils create a feel good environment at home and offer the aromatherapy benefits of relaxation and stress reduction.

Rishab Bothra (RB): I wanted to come up with a short name, one that would be easy to remember. And I didn’t want people to have to say a different name for each product. So here, they can just refer to every product we offer as a Twisty. There is a twist in each piece: you can tweak them and their portability.