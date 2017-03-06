  • March 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 03
  • Madirakshi Mundle On Working For A Mega-Budget Television Serial
Verve Trendsetters
March 06, 2017

Madirakshi Mundle On Working For A Mega-Budget Television Serial

Text by Zaral Shah. Photograph by Prateek Patel

For her enduring portrayal of Sita on the TV show ‘Siya Ke Ram’

The cheery actor, known best for playing the lead in Siya Ke Ram, recalls how she almost didn’t make it to the audition! An interior designer by training, she has worked on her fair share of homes and commercial projects.

On your first take
It was the promo shoot for my TV debut, and I was all decked out in wedding finery. The funny part was that I was unwell, I had a bad cold. But fortunately there were no dialogues in the shoot. So clearly, the stars were in my favour.

Challenges along the way
Mythological shows, I discovered, require a lot of meticulous prep- aration and hard work. The sets are elaborate, dialogues are lengthy, and our outfits at times weigh several kilograms. In addition to which we have to emote flawlessly. The grandeur notwithstanding, I used to be physically very exhausted with not enough time to rest — especially in the beginning.

Sita vs Madirakshi
Though there are some qualities that I share with my character, speaking in chaste Hindi surely isn’t one of them! Though I definitely share Siya’s patience and her aﬀectionate approach to people who are close to her.

You, in three words
Patient. Forgiving. Resolute.

4-a.m. friend
Definitely my mom.

Wardrobe must-haves
Tees, tracks…mostly everything in white.

Looking ahead
I’m close to finalising a project. Hopefully people will like me in the new avatar, it definitely is very diﬀerent from Siya.

