Verve People

Kiara Advani Talks About Life In The Movies

Her ambitions fuelled by cinematic icons, the actress talks to us about living her dream

A little after dawn on a January Thursday morning — when the sun has just made its appearance in the sky and on a day when the nip is still lingering in the Mumbai air — Kiara Advani walks into the then quiet spaces of Phoenix Marketcity to keep her date with Verve. All of 25 and a Mumbai-ite by birth, her heart belongs to the city and her passion for what she does, and the joy of being in the movies drive her days and keep the smile on her face.

Her performance in her last film — also one of 2016’s biggest box-office successes — M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story has propelled the actor, who is the face of many ad campaigns and had made her debut in Fugly, straight into the spotlight. For equal parts earnest and vivacious, Kiara, as Sakshi Dhoni, had held her own in a movie centred on the life of one of the country’s most successful captains. Though short, her time on-screen as the then first lady of Indian cricket was appreciated by audiences and critics alike. And, as the time I spend with her tells me, Kiara isn’t one to shy away from the camera or her fans….

Her affinity for acting

“As far back as my memory takes me, the only thing I wanted to be when I grew up was an actor! My two-year-old self was fascinated by the song-and-dance routines of films and that made me love Hindi movies and eventually made me aspire to be a part of them.”

Her muses

“Growing up my inspirations were Madhuri Dixit’s graceful dance moves, Kareena Kapoor (Khan)’s expressions and my all-time favourite, Srideviji’s outstanding performances! I would often take scenes and songs from their movies and re-enact them in front of the mirror.”

Challenges involved

“The biggest challenge is signing the right film. Nobody knows what works, and I’m extremely instinctive when it comes to choosing a script. I know, from the first scene narrated to me, if I’m going to love it.”

First tryst with the camera

“My debut appearance in front of the camera was when I was about nine months old. I was chosen to be the face of a Wipro baby campaign. I shot the ad with my mother. While, I of course, have no recollection of that experience, the happy video I have says it all. My mother affirms that I was extremely easy and comfortable in front of the camera.”

Her wow moment

“M. S. Dhoni…surely was a turning point for me. While the film did spectacularly at the box office, I was especially grateful for all the love and appreciation I got for my performance. Most of the directors on my wish list called me to meet after watching the film and so I’d definitely say it’s been an exciting next step in my career.”

A co-star on her wishlist

“I’d love to work with Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan! I admire their work and would love to match my energy with them.”

Life after success

“My life is still the same, though now I’m not dreaming of being an actor. I finally am one. So now a few more people recognise me.”

A day in her life

“If I’m not shooting, a typical day would be balancing the gym and dance practice, and then gymnastics and to end my day, Netflix and dinner.”

Shopping sagas

“I enjoy checking out the season’s offerings in stores, when I get the time. My dressing depends on my mood and the moment so you can say I am an impulsive buyer. Phoenix Marketcity has an impressive collection of brands. You can come here and revamp your wardrobe completely if you want to and also chill out in its various eateries.”

On her agenda

“I’m excited about my next film Machine. Directed by Abbas-Mastan, it’s a romantic thriller releasing later next month and it’s a film that’s very special to me. It’s an exciting role and I’m looking forward to the response!”

Being famous

“It’s very touching when people come up to me and recognise me by the name of my character. Many fans continue to approach me and greet me with ‘Hi Sakshi!’ or ‘We loved you as Sakshi’. It’s heart-warming. I’m still fresh in the industry, and not everyone knows the real me, but I’d say that the character that I play in my third film, Machine is a lot more like me, a spunky urban girl.”