Left to Their own Devices

What do you find frustrating about the stereotype that your generation is isolated and addicted to the internet and cell phones?

I think that’s a really bad stereotype — like when people who aren’t very tech-savvy post pictures of youngsters staring at their phones while travelling by public transport and add comments like, ‘What happened to the days when people would just speak to each other?’ What do you want us to do, turn to the next random stranger and ask, ‘How are you?’ I think technology has, in fact, made us more interconnected. Because of social media, we can contact each other so much quicker. The people who say it’s isolating probably don’t know how to use it, so they’re the ones who actually feel isolated!

It’s really sad that people think we’re just stuck to our phones — that’s not totally true. We use them for a variety of things, but we’re not “addicted”. At the same time, I can see why someone who’s never really used technology could think that we’re into our screens too much. We definitely couldn’t live without them entirely — I know if I had to go a really long time without WiFi, I would be annoyed! I feel it’s more about us being dependent on our devices than being addicted to them.

Would you be fine going on vacation with only a film camera and single roll of 36 pictures?

I’d absolutely love it! When I was a kid, my parents actually got me a film camera that had the capacity for just 20 pictures, and you couldn’t even see what you had clicked until the photos were developed. I had a good time with it and had to keep track of every picture I had taken to know how many were left. For one of my birthdays, I was gifted a Polaroid camera, and that was ‘new’ technology for me. I thought it was so fascinating that you could have a picture develop instantly; I was in shock! So, if you were to send me on vacation with a film camera and tell me, ‘this is all you’ve got’, I’d say, ‘let’s do it!’

How do you think you would manage in school or college if you were not allowed to use the internet for your work at all?

That would definitely be tough, only because we look up everything online. That’s something I admire about previous generations — that they lived through school and college without the internet but survived by searching for things in libraries. It seems crazy to me. Also, we use the internet so much now — all my work is on Google docs. I don’t need to cite a page number of an actual book because they’re all links to web pages now. And, I can’t even imagine writing out 20-page essays by hand, I think I would cry! I don’t think older generations appreciate that the internet and technology have made school more about what you understand than just mugging from a book.