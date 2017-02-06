Verve Trendsetters

Kichu Dandiya On Her Artistic Pursuit

She chose to work with affordable materials for her jewellery label, leading to experimental designs

Driven to make products that speak for themselves and are motivated by travels, her eponymously named brand Kichu was born in and inspired by Jaipur. After studying jewellery design at Central Saint Martins, London, Kichu Dandiya chose to work with affordable materials — for the opportunity they provide for experimentation.

First creation

Professionally, it was the Stag Antler Necklace, which gave birth to the idea of Kichu.

On artistic pursuit

The quest is more for a sense of personal satisfaction. Challenges are only then endured.

On your playlist

Anderson .Paak, Devendra Banhart and Badun.

Favourite TV shows

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Girls, The Night Of.

Favourite designer

Henrik Vibskov is a fabulous designer who always gets my attention.

You, in three words

Excitable, curious and sometimes beautiful.