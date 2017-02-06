Kichu Dandiya On Her Artistic Pursuit
Driven to make products that speak for themselves and are motivated by travels, her eponymously named brand Kichu was born in and inspired by Jaipur. After studying jewellery design at Central Saint Martins, London, Kichu Dandiya chose to work with affordable materials — for the opportunity they provide for experimentation.
First creation
Professionally, it was the Stag Antler Necklace, which gave birth to the idea of Kichu.
On artistic pursuit
The quest is more for a sense of personal satisfaction. Challenges are only then endured.
On your playlist
Anderson .Paak, Devendra Banhart and Badun.
Favourite TV shows
Curb Your Enthusiasm, Girls, The Night Of.
Favourite designer
Henrik Vibskov is a fabulous designer who always gets my attention.
You, in three words
Excitable, curious and sometimes beautiful.
