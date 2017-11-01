Verve People

Indian TV Actresses Who Have Wowed Us With Their Style

A far cry from their on-screen avatars, these television stars are widely followed for their on-trend outfits

They’re –more often than not — decked like Christmas trees in the TV shows they feature in, but in real-life, our small-screen actors are up to the minute when it comes to fashion. These sartorial stars of the idiot box could surely give some of their big screen counterparts a run for their money!

Anita Hassanandani

Who’d think this was the same girl from the early 2000s’ song Dil Ding Dong Dole? Anita Hassanandani, known on-screen for her classy saris paired with blouses of different styles, is equally fashionable off-screen, whether it is in smart casuals or at red carpet events. Just like fine wine, this one is getting better with the years!

Jennifer Winget

Festive Indian wear, figure-hugging dresses, palazzos, trendy pantsuits…you name it, and this Beyhadh actor carries them all off with flair. Not one to shy away from experimenting (even with her hairdos), Winget gives her 3.9 million Instagram followers something to rave about with almost every outfit she dons.

Krystle D’souza

Winner of the first Television Style Awards for most-stylish actress and several more in her kitty, D’souza always knocks it out of the park with her effortless style. Whether she’s travelling the world or even lounging at home in her casuals, the TV star’s ensembles are always on point. Check her out in our Bollywood Style Awards 2016 here!

Mouni Roy

If there’s one thing that makes a woman look great, it’s got to be the sari. Mouni Roy — who’s all set to debut on the big screen in Reema Kagti’s Gold with Akshay Kumar — is the Bong beauty we love for her eclectic taste in both Indian and western wear. This on-screen Naagin is a scorcher off-screen too!

Nia Sharma

When you’re third on a ‘sexiest Asian women’ list by a British paper, you’ve got to be doing something right. Sharma, whose breakthrough performance was in Siddharth Malhotra’s Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behnaa Hai, has metamorphosed into a fashion diva with her off-screen style. She’s worn the simple and the daring, the classy and the cool, and manages to pull off all types of looks with equal aplomb.

Sanaya Irani

The shy chashmish from the hit youth show Miley Jab Hum Tum is, in reality, anything but that. She’s known to prefer comfort over fashion trends, and this shows in the outfits Irani dons. Pairing most of her ensembles with a bright smile, this actor’s style is both breezy and contemporary, with a touch of classic.