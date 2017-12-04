Verve People

How Producer Prernaa Arora Carved Her Route To Celluloid Success

Seeking perfection is not easy, but with acclaimed films like Rustom and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha she is making all the right choices

Her days begin with work — and, more often than not, wind up with it too. In her regular routine, the fine line between day and night, and leisure and work is often blurred. Prernaa Arora says, “My days are beautiful journeys — they are voyages of excitement. I look forward to fulfilling daily goals and work round the clock, with no flagging of enthusiasm.”

Prernaa — whose father Virender Arora is a successful producer too — helms projects from conception to post-production. In fact, she thrives on being actively involved in it all. It is no wonder, then, that her and her partner Arjun N Kapoor’s brainchild, KriArj Entertainment, found fame with its very first outing, Rustom (2016). On its hero, Akshay Kumar, who won the Best Actor Award at the 64th National Film Awards for his portrayal of the fictional naval officer based on Kawas Nanavati, the producer says, “Every movie with him is special, innovative and unique in its own way. The films that we have done together made contributions towards society and the country, since they touch upon several notable topics”.

As a perfectionist, the workaholic’s intensity defines her. Her success mantra is simple, for she believes that willpower is an essential element to hard work, and one that you cannot lose along the way. “The world will not listen to your reasons, and you don’t have to explain your dreams. You are the one who has to walk the road — no one else can do that for you. So, don’t get influenced by someone else’s story; script your own!”