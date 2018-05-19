Verve People

Designers To Watch Out For In 2018: John Praveen Ganta

A master of illusions, Ganta produces surreal landscapes that represent his subconscious and the voices in his dreams

One only has to catch a glimpse of his work to know that it is entrenched in magical realism. Think skeletal men in tuxedos, hazmat suits in the jungle or even a creature with the torso of a bird and the head of Bernie Sanders. John Praveen Ganta, fondly known as Johnny Ganta, completed his early education from Hebron School in Ooty. Pursuing his bachelor’s degree in liberal arts at Hope College in Michigan opened him up to a range of subjects ranging from philosophy and psychology to music and fine arts. Subsequently, he pursued an MBA in finance from Dubai in order to better manage his company Raizuli, a print atelier that specialises in bespoke business cards, luxury wedding invitations and other stationery.

Producing surreal landscapes that represent his subconscious and the voices in his dreams, Johnny believes that “Creativity is a discipline. The power to create is within everybody, but discipline is the cornerstone.”

When he isn’t honing his art, Ganta is either listening to music or poring over a book. “I’m a big fan of Kendrick Lamar. His works are a huge source of inspiration. I also find that reading really gives wings to my imagination. My themes are culled from the books I’m reading. The works of J. Krishnamurti and George Gurdjieff, for instance, help me ponder the nature of existence and challenges that come with being human,” he says sagely.