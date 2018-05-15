Verve People

Designers To Watch Out For In 2018: Abidur Chowdhury

From swapping a career in medicine for one in industrial design, the Chowdhury’s talents equip him to give quotidian objects a new lease of life

His parents wanted their son to pursue medicine. Being the dutiful offspring that he was, Abidur Chowdhury complied and began working towards that goal. A penchant for automobile design soon saw him devoting quite a large chunk of his time to sketching. Soon after, he developed Aer, an asthma management system that is convenient and discreet.

Born and brought up in London, he pursued studies in product design at Loughborough University. From exploring how a camera can be made as individualistic and expressive as the act of photography itself to infusing the Japanese petty knife with his western perspective, Chowdhury’s talents equip him to give quotidian objects a new lease of life. When asked about what gets his creative juices flowing, he says, “I’m always drawing, even if it’s just doodles. I also enjoy rock climbing since it increases my concentration. I also love visiting art galleries and clicking photographs of my surroundings.” The 23-year-old is inspired by the works of people from different walks of life — artists like Pablo Picasso and Jeff Koons, designers like Philippe Starck and Naoto Fukasawa and thought leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela — besides being stimulated by exquisite man-made objects and the beauty of nature.