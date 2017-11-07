Verve People
Celebrities Whose Style We Love: Twinkle Khanna
Text by Saumya Sinha. Photograph by Viral Bhayani
Signature style
Feminine yet structured.
Current fashion phase
Classic with a twist.
Favourite labels
Spotted in Hervé Léger, Missoni and Dolce & Gabbana.
Closet staples
Classic separates, dresses, skirts and white shirts.
Accessory alert
Large, retro shades. Bag junkie – from neutral Bottega Veneta clutches to bright Hermès Birkins to animal-printed Lanvin totes.
Style mantra
Comfort is key.