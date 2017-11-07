  • October 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 10
  • Celebrities Whose Style We Love: Twinkle Khanna
Verve People
November 07, 2017

Celebrities Whose Style We Love: Twinkle Khanna

Text by Saumya Sinha. Photograph by Viral Bhayani

For tweaking basics with a measured, experimental approach

Signature style
Feminine yet structured.

Current fashion phase
Classic with a twist.

Favourite labels
Spotted in Hervé Léger, Missoni and Dolce & Gabbana.

Closet staples
Classic separates, dresses, skirts and white shirts.

Accessory alert
Large, retro shades. Bag junkie – from neutral Bottega Veneta clutches to bright Hermès Birkins to animal-printed Lanvin totes.

Style mantra
Comfort is key.

Tags: actor, Author, Best Dressed 2017, Featured, Interior Designer, Mumbai, People, Twinkle Khanna
