Verve People
November 04, 2017

Celebrities Whose Style We Love: Sonam Kapoor

Text by Saumya Sinha. Photograph Courtesy: The House of Pixels

For being the ideal clothes horse and a fashion chameleon

On-screen style icons
Sridevi for her chiffon saris in Mr India (1987) and Madhuri Dixit for her looks in Tezaab (1988).

Sartorial achievement
Slipping into the oddest, most experimental outfits with absolute nonchalance.

Style mantra
Always have fun with fashion, dress for yourself.

First brush with fashion
‘Looking at, learning from and admiring the two style icons in the family – my mother and maasi.’

Craft love
Phulkari, raw silk and bandhini among many others.

Sartorial thumb rule
‘I wear my clothes, they don’t wear me. Why must I go down a beaten path when I can make my own road?’

Ideal festive look
An ethereal Indian number with nude make-up and soft waves; alternatively an edgier outfit with a glossy hairdo and bold lips.

Aced the look
Lady-like dressing.

