  • October 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 10
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

  Celebrities Whose Style We Love: Shweta Bachchan-Nanda
Verve People
November 08, 2017

Celebrities Whose Style We Love: Shweta Bachchan-Nanda

Text by Saumya Sinha. Photograph by Viral Bhayani

For her glam and polished sartorial choices

Aced the trend
From OTT glam and metallics to understated luxe and tailored semi-casuals.

Label love
Spotted in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla in India. Massimo Giorgetti, Balenciaga and Prabal Gurung, internationally.

Sartorial thumb rule
Comfort comes first.

Will not be seen in
Heels.

Closet staples
Denims and white shirts.

Fashion favourites
An array of whites, a coterie of decadent evening gowns, casual day-wear separates in summery hues.

Tags: Best Dressed 2017, Fashion Influencer, Featured, New Delhi, People, Shweta Bachchan-Nanda
