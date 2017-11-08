Verve People

Celebrities Whose Style We Love: Shweta Bachchan-Nanda

For her glam and polished sartorial choices

Aced the trend

From OTT glam and metallics to understated luxe and tailored semi-casuals.

Label love

Spotted in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla in India. Massimo Giorgetti, Balenciaga and Prabal Gurung, internationally.

Sartorial thumb rule

Comfort comes first.

Will not be seen in

Heels.

Closet staples

Denims and white shirts.

Fashion favourites

An array of whites, a coterie of decadent evening gowns, casual day-wear separates in summery hues.