Verve People
Celebrities Whose Style We Love: Shweta Bachchan-Nanda
Aced the trend
From OTT glam and metallics to understated luxe and tailored semi-casuals.
Label love
Spotted in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla in India. Massimo Giorgetti, Balenciaga and Prabal Gurung, internationally.
Sartorial thumb rule
Comfort comes first.
Will not be seen in
Heels.
Closet staples
Denims and white shirts.
Fashion favourites
An array of whites, a coterie of decadent evening gowns, casual day-wear separates in summery hues.
