Verve People

Celebrities Whose Style We Love: Rhea Kapoor

For her expert eye for jewellery and all things sartorial

Personal style

Peppy, modern with nouveau silhouettes.

Style trajectory

From ’50s-inspired numbers to comfort-oozing, practical separates.

Label Love

Rheson.

Jewellery picks

Classics with individualistic designs, day-to-night pieces.

Most fashionable era

The glamorous ’80s and ’90s.

Mastered the look

Layering and the shirt-and-sari combo.