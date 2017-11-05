Verve People
Celebrities Whose Style We Love: Rhea Kapoor
Personal style
Peppy, modern with nouveau silhouettes.
Style trajectory
From ’50s-inspired numbers to comfort-oozing, practical separates.
Label Love
Rheson.
Jewellery picks
Classics with individualistic designs, day-to-night pieces.
Most fashionable era
The glamorous ’80s and ’90s.
Mastered the look
Layering and the shirt-and-sari combo.
