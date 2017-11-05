  • October 2017
November 05, 2017
November 05, 2017

Celebrities Whose Style We Love: Rhea Kapoor

Text by Saumya Sinha. Photograph by Viral Bhayani

For her expert eye for jewellery and all things sartorial

Personal style
Peppy, modern with nouveau silhouettes.

Style trajectory
From ’50s-inspired numbers to comfort-oozing, practical separates.

Label Love
Rheson.

Jewellery picks
Classics with individualistic designs, day-to-night pieces.

Most fashionable era
The glamorous ’80s and ’90s.

Mastered the look
Layering and the shirt-and-sari combo.

