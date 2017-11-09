Verve People

Celebrities Whose Style We Love: Khushi Kapoor

For carrying her au naturel look with an edge

Personal style

It used to be all black and basic, but it is evolving. I’m drawn to the unusual; I don’t like having things that everyone else has.

Peek into your wardrobe

Old outfits that I’ve altered, cool jackets, T-shirts and I practically live in leggings.

Must-haves

I need to always wear jewellery on my hands, otherwise I feel bare.

Power dressing

Something bold and daring. I picture a pantsuit or a cool blazer.

Colour crush

Fiery reds and cobalt blues.

Party perfect

Well-cut pants and a tube or crop top with heels.

Label love

Manish Malhotra, Moschino, Off-White.

Style icons

Gigi and Bella (Hadid).

Looking forward to wearing

Oversized hoodies.

A no-brainer look

Sneakers and crop top. Don’t be afraid to look different.

Dressing to feel powerful and feminine

I find myself drawn to bold cuts and colours, and something structured and fitted. I’ll wear the tallest heels I own because I absolutely love looking tall.

Restrictions on style, being an Indian or a resident of India

My parents have always been open to letting me wear anything I’m comfortable in; there’s sadly always a matter of safety that’s raised, but I’ve never had to restrict myself from wearing what I want to.

Dressing to change people’s perceptions

At the end of the day I’ll wear what I feel good in and people may always think something different, but I feel you should just wear what you feel the best in.