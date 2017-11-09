Celebrities Whose Style We Love: Khushi Kapoor
Personal style
It used to be all black and basic, but it is evolving. I’m drawn to the unusual; I don’t like having things that everyone else has.
Peek into your wardrobe
Old outfits that I’ve altered, cool jackets, T-shirts and I practically live in leggings.
Must-haves
I need to always wear jewellery on my hands, otherwise I feel bare.
Power dressing
Something bold and daring. I picture a pantsuit or a cool blazer.
Colour crush
Fiery reds and cobalt blues.
Party perfect
Well-cut pants and a tube or crop top with heels.
Label love
Manish Malhotra, Moschino, Off-White.
Style icons
Gigi and Bella (Hadid).
Looking forward to wearing
Oversized hoodies.
A no-brainer look
Sneakers and crop top. Don’t be afraid to look different.
Dressing to feel powerful and feminine
I find myself drawn to bold cuts and colours, and something structured and fitted. I’ll wear the tallest heels I own because I absolutely love looking tall.
Restrictions on style, being an Indian or a resident of India
My parents have always been open to letting me wear anything I’m comfortable in; there’s sadly always a matter of safety that’s raised, but I’ve never had to restrict myself from wearing what I want to.
Dressing to change people’s perceptions
At the end of the day I’ll wear what I feel good in and people may always think something different, but I feel you should just wear what you feel the best in.
