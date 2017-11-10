Verve People

Celebrities Whose Style We Love: Jhanvi Kapoor

For pulling off just about any look with youthful flair

Personal Style

Relaxed, easy and new every day, depending on my mood.

Peek into your wardrobe

A mix of abstract, feminine, sequinned, bright and eclectic pieces. I’m into belts right now, bell-bottoms, chiffons and day dresses.

Lust list

Athleisure, because I’m always at the gym and doing physical activities. I particularly like sweatshirts and hoodies.

Most fashionable era

The ’70s. I also love how Versace made their gowns in the late ’80s – super glittery.

Looking forward to wearing

Gowns from Zuhair Murad, Elie Saab, Naeem Khan, Valentino, Atelier Versace, Christian Dior.

Treasured sartorial gift

Mom (Sridevi) got this Naeem Khan gown that she wore for the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) and then gave to me! I got it altered and wore it to my prom, and won prom queen!

Restrictions on style, being an Indian or a resident of India

I’d always been told to dress appropriately as a girl, but that would always annoy me. Why should I worry about dressing a certain way, why can’t people be taught not to judge girls based on what they’re wearing? I feel a little more inhibited now that I’m photographed, I never realised before how quick society is to pass judgement on a girl’s character just because she wears shorts to the gym.

Dressing to change people’s perceptions

No, not really. Of course, I try dressing appropriately for occasions but never to create a certain impression. I think fashion is a form of expression, it’s an art. So you need to be honest about what you wear, otherwise, nothing looks good.

Dressing to feel powerful and feminine

I wear exactly what I feel like wearing. I do not worry about how people might react to my outfit, as long as I’m feeling confident and comfortable.