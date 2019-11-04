It’s fascinating, isn’t it, the weight of childhood. . . Do you remember your first exposure to cinema? How did that shape your dreams?

Devansh: Hindi films gave us fantasies —the ’90s were so influential. In hindsight, I sometimes cringe at what I used to like, but it still had an effect. And then, once I discovered Hollywood and world cinema, it was like a whole different dimension. It changed the way I looked at everything and made me realise how vast the world of cinema is, and how much bigger it can get. My dreams just expanded to a whole different level.

Dhruvin: When I was growing up, Hindi movies were all I wanted to be in, even though I didn’t see myself as a hero. After watching Swades and seeing how Shah Rukh Khan chose to play the character, I was intrigued. I feel it is his best performance to date and showed how staying true to one’s art form, despite one’s stardom, is the true essence of an artiste. I also remember watching the Iranian film The White Balloon by Jafar Panahi on television. That was the first foreign language film I had seen. The simplicity of the storyline and how a six-year-old reacts to the world around her moved me. One summer, I watched 62 films, including my personal favourites like Her, the ‘Before trilogy’ (Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, Before Midnight), Memento and 2001: A Space Odyssey and I knew then that this was everything that I wanted to do.

And what about your earliest memories of facing the camera? You both started out quite young.

Devansh: I still remember shooting for my first ad — it was for Annapurna Atta. It was a group commercial, but I had so much fun. I even remember my first audition, or at least one of the first ones, because on my way there I lost the bag that had my clothes in it. I forgot to pick it up when I got off the train with my father. But the entire experience was just beautiful — trying my luck at auditions, getting that first ad and the extreme nervousness while performing. Slowly, you start falling in love with the camera, which has the power to change you — for better or for worse. I’ve seen confident people just lose it and timid people suddenly becoming rock stars. That’s what the camera does.

Dhruvin: It was kind of surreal, because I was only 5 when I faced the camera for the first time. Even now, the camera instils the kind of tension or energy that I need in order to emote. For the longest time, I used to fear being in front of the camera but soon realised that it was a long-term friendship. The lens explores the potential of who I can be.

How did those foremost confrontations with rejection impact you?

Devansh: Rejections do affect you in a big way, especially as a child. Imagine, feeling not good enough, several times a month, multiplied by years. Later, you realise that most of the times it was never about you. But, somewhere, subconsciously the damage is done, and only when you grow up and become more aware of how things happen that you realise that it is a part of the career you’ve chosen.

Dhruvin: Rejections are brutal. You are putting your soul on the line only to be told by a casting person or director that you are not good enough. To give you a number, I’ve probably been rejected at least 2000 times so far. But, the fact of the matter is that there is only one way out, forward. Rejection is constant, and the fear never really goes away, but you cannot let it control your actions. It only instigates the fire that drives you.

Do you think that beginning on a career path at the ages you did heightened the pressure of achieving your goals before a particular time? I’m honestly quite happy there weren’t as many 30-under-30 lists in my day!

Devansh: I am really glad that we have been able to reach this stage. It hasn’t been easy, but we have continued to strive to do better. There is an end only when you decide it’s the end. The plan is to constantly grow as artistes and as human beings; we want to inspire people and fellow artistes, and to do great work which stands the test of time and can be of service in a field that has given us so much. There is no particular deadline, but there is a clear vision and goal to make things happen as and when we can without wasting time.

Dhruvin: I feel there is still much more to achieve personally and professionally. I am constantly making an effort to do the best that I can, to bring forth the work I believe in. It takes a lot of mental struggle, but over the years, I have realised the importance of time and I would want to push myself to achieve every feat.

I think I’m starting to understand why you both have been able to successfully work on such a diverse range of projects. But what are you most comfortable doing?

Devansh: Acting. It all started with acting, and that will always be my first love.

Dhruvin: I would say working on a film in any way. I do not care if I am the writer, director or the actor. But I do particularly enjoy writing. It is a very solitary and comforting pursuit.