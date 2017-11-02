Celebrities Whose Style We Love: Athiya Shetty
Style icon
Kendall Jenner.
Dress-up song
Despacito.
Biggest fashion faux pas
Not wearing clothes your size.
Fragrance addiction
Fucking Fabulous by Tom Ford.
Current lust list
The GG Marmont shoulder bag by Gucci.
Best impulse buy
Dior Oblique Canvas Bag.
An outfit to live in
Ripped jeans, crop top.
Label love
Tod’s.
On a bad hair day
I tie my hair into a bun.
The best thing about your job
My amazing, hardworking team that I get to hang out with.
Secret to great skin
Water, and food that you love.
Will never be seen wearing
A bikini.
Five beauty must-haves
Water, sunscreen, lip shade, moisturiser, mascara.
Related posts from Verve:
us on Facebook to stay updated with the latest trends