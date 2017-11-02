Verve People

Celebrities Whose Style We Love: Athiya Shetty

For her innovative take on the ‘less is more’ look

Style icon

Kendall Jenner.

Dress-up song

Despacito.

Biggest fashion faux pas

Not wearing clothes your size.

Fragrance addiction

Fucking Fabulous by Tom Ford.

Current lust list

The GG Marmont shoulder bag by Gucci.

Best impulse buy

Dior Oblique Canvas Bag.

An outfit to live in

Ripped jeans, crop top.

Label love

Tod’s.

On a bad hair day

I tie my hair into a bun.

The best thing about your job

My amazing, hardworking team that I get to hang out with.

Secret to great skin

Water, and food that you love.

Will never be seen wearing

A bikini.

Five beauty must-haves

Water, sunscreen, lip shade, moisturiser, mascara.