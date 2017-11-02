  • November 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 11
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
  • Home
  • People
  • Celebrities Whose Style We Love: Athiya Shetty
Verve People
November 02, 2017

Celebrities Whose Style We Love: Athiya Shetty

Text and Interview by Saumya Sinha. Photograph by Viral Bhayani

For her innovative take on the ‘less is more’ look

Style icon
Kendall Jenner.

Dress-up song
Despacito.

Biggest fashion faux pas
Not wearing clothes your size.

Fragrance addiction
Fucking Fabulous by Tom Ford.

Current lust list
The GG Marmont shoulder bag by Gucci.

Best impulse buy
Dior Oblique Canvas Bag.

An outfit to live in
Ripped jeans, crop top.

Label love
Tod’s.

On a bad hair day
I tie my hair into a bun.

The best thing about your job
My amazing, hardworking team that I get to hang out with.

Secret to great skin
Water, and food that you love.

Will never be seen wearing
A bikini.

Five beauty must-haves
Water, sunscreen, lip shade, moisturiser, mascara.

Tags: actor, Athiya Shetty, Best Dressed 2017, Featured, Indian Cinema, Mumbai, People
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble