Best Dressed 2017: Riddhika Jesrani And Her Distinctive Take On Classics
Jewellery designer; Mumbai
Label love
I wear a lot of vintage clothes and accessories from local designers of cities I travel to. My favourites are The Summer House, Manish Arora, Shift by Nimish Shah (for easy casuals), Ka:Sha by Karishma Shahani and Jodi. Among international labels, there’s Alexander Wang, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Alice + Olivia, Opening Ceremony, Temperley London, Mary Katrantzou, Bimba Y Lola, Delpozo – Joseph Font, and Les Petits Joueurs, Anya Hindmarch, Charlotte Olympia and Lanvin for accessories.
Go-to designer for occasion wear
For Indian wear, we customise all our clothes. My mother still designs all my saris and blouses; also, Anamika Khanna would be a favourite.
Footwear fetish
Tod’s (no one makes more comfortable driving shoes), Kat Maconie (so funky and cool), United Nude, Irregular Choice, Charlotte Olympia, and I love my Bata tennis shoes.
Fashion as a tool to change people’s perceptions
I don’t think it’s easy to change people’s perceptions by the way you dress. But if it’s the first time you are meeting someone, you do end up creating a certain impression, which honestly I love playing around with.
Dressing to feel powerful and feminine
I usually love putting on a dress or fun skirt with a cinched waist, which gives a feminine touch and in general makes me feel confident and powerful. I would also put on a big statement necklace.
Restrictions on style, being an Indian or a resident of India
My style is all about comfort and layering while being fun, so I don’t necessarily find styling myself inhibiting in India unless it’s super avant-garde.
If you could only wear one outfit for a year, what would it be?
A breezy white dress, with the tiger necklace which I’ve designed.
