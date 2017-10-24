Verve People

Best Dressed 2017: Dia Mehta Bhupal And Her Mastery Of The Minimal Look

“A high ponytail is a sartorial trick that always works”

White T-shirt, from Iro; pants, from Tibi; bracelets, from Cartier, KAJ Fine Jewellery and Van Cleef & Arpels; necklaces, both vintage.

Artist; Hyderabad

A sartorial trick that always works

A high ponytail.

Given a chance, whose wardrobe would you raid?

My mother’s.

First brush with fashion

Playing dress-up with my mom’s clothes as a child.

Versatile travel companion

Sneakers.

A default look

Tracks, loose T-shirt.

Black dress, from Zimmermann; black shoes, from Aquazzura; necklace, from Ley Mettz.

Vintage, futuristic or contemporary?

I love all things minimal.

Dressing to feel powerful and feminine

Style has no borders; it’s constantly evolving.

Fashion as a tool to change people’s perceptions

Perceptions are often reflections, so it really depends on who’s reflecting!

Influence of your art on your style

Style for me is an extension of my creativity!