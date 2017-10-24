Best Dressed 2017: Dia Mehta Bhupal And Her Mastery Of The Minimal Look
Artist; Hyderabad
A sartorial trick that always works
A high ponytail.
Given a chance, whose wardrobe would you raid?
My mother’s.
First brush with fashion
Playing dress-up with my mom’s clothes as a child.
Versatile travel companion
Sneakers.
A default look
Tracks, loose T-shirt.
Vintage, futuristic or contemporary?
I love all things minimal.
Dressing to feel powerful and feminine
Style has no borders; it’s constantly evolving.
Fashion as a tool to change people’s perceptions
Perceptions are often reflections, so it really depends on who’s reflecting!
Influence of your art on your style
Style for me is an extension of my creativity!
Related posts from Verve:
us on Facebook to stay updated with the latest trends