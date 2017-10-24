  • October 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 10
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
  • Home
  • People
  • Best Dressed 2017: Dia Mehta Bhupal And Her Mastery Of The Minimal Look
Verve People
October 24, 2017

Best Dressed 2017: Dia Mehta Bhupal And Her Mastery Of The Minimal Look

Text and Interview by Saumya Sinha. Photograph by Shubham Lodha

“A high ponytail is a sartorial trick that always works”

Artist; Hyderabad

A sartorial trick that always works
A high ponytail.

Given a chance, whose wardrobe would you raid?
My mother’s.

First brush with fashion
Playing dress-up with my mom’s clothes as a child.

Versatile travel companion
Sneakers.

A default look
Tracks, loose T-shirt.

Vintage, futuristic or contemporary?
I love all things minimal.

Dressing to feel powerful and feminine
Style has no borders; it’s constantly evolving.

Fashion as a tool to change people’s perceptions
Perceptions are often reflections, so it really depends on who’s reflecting!

Influence of your art on your style
Style for me is an extension of my creativity!

Tags: Artist, Best Dressed 2017, Dia Mehta Bhupal, Featured, Hyderabad, People
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble