Best Dressed 2017: Cecilia Morelli Parikh And Her Mash-Ups Of Global And Local Trends

White top, from Céline, at Le Mill.

Co-founder of Le Mill; Mumbai

Signature style

I like uniformity; to wear similar things year on year, which is how you build an effective wardrobe. It is about investing in silhouettes that work together. My style is a melting pot of my Italian and French background and my time in New York and now in India.

A good investment

Any gold jewellery from Gem Palace, simple architectural pieces.

Restrictions on style, being an Indian or a resident of India

The heat is restrictive. Playing with layers becomes more challenging. Fabrics also are more limited.

Mixing French and Indian fashion sensibilities

I love Indian jewellery and mix a lot of it into my European-esque wardrobe.

Thumb rule

If you find something that goes with something that you already own, then you must pick it up.

Black top, from Altuzarra; jeans, by Dries Van Noten. Both at Le Mill.

A style experiment you’ve nailed

High-waisted culottes under transparent dresses.

Dressing to feel powerful and feminine

I wear a pantsuit.

Fashion as a tool to change people’s perceptions of you

I communicate strongly who I am through my clothes. But it’s an honest communication, not designed to alter perceptions.

Go-to brands

Céline has always been one of my favourites for ready-to-wear. Dries van Noten for Boho, embroidered numbers; I’m also a really big fan of Loewe bags.

Workwear

I always wear pants, but never jeans.