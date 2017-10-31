Best Dressed 2017: Cecilia Morelli Parikh And Her Mash-Ups Of Global And Local Trends
Co-founder of Le Mill; Mumbai
Signature style
I like uniformity; to wear similar things year on year, which is how you build an effective wardrobe. It is about investing in silhouettes that work together. My style is a melting pot of my Italian and French background and my time in New York and now in India.
A good investment
Any gold jewellery from Gem Palace, simple architectural pieces.
Restrictions on style, being an Indian or a resident of India
The heat is restrictive. Playing with layers becomes more challenging. Fabrics also are more limited.
Mixing French and Indian fashion sensibilities
I love Indian jewellery and mix a lot of it into my European-esque wardrobe.
Thumb rule
If you find something that goes with something that you already own, then you must pick it up.
A style experiment you’ve nailed
High-waisted culottes under transparent dresses.
Dressing to feel powerful and feminine
I wear a pantsuit.
Fashion as a tool to change people’s perceptions of you
I communicate strongly who I am through my clothes. But it’s an honest communication, not designed to alter perceptions.
Go-to brands
Céline has always been one of my favourites for ready-to-wear. Dries van Noten for Boho, embroidered numbers; I’m also a really big fan of Loewe bags.
Workwear
I always wear pants, but never jeans.
