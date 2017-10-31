  • October 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 10
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
  • Home
  • People
  • Best Dressed 2017: Cecilia Morelli Parikh And Her Mash-Ups Of Global And Local Trends
Verve People
October 31, 2017

Best Dressed 2017: Cecilia Morelli Parikh And Her Mash-Ups Of Global And Local Trends

Text and Interview by Saumya Sinha. Photograph by Shubham Lodha. Make-up by Kinjal Shah. Hair by Preeti Sawant. Both from Juice Salon

“If you find something that goes with something that you already own, then you must pick it up”

Co-founder of Le Mill; Mumbai

Signature style
I like uniformity; to wear similar things year on year, which is how you build an effective wardrobe. It is about investing in silhouettes that work together. My style is a melting pot of my Italian and French background and my time in New York and now in India.

A good investment
Any gold jewellery from Gem Palace, simple architectural pieces.

Restrictions on style, being an Indian or a resident of India
The heat is restrictive. Playing with layers becomes more challenging. Fabrics also are more limited.

Mixing French and Indian fashion sensibilities
I love Indian jewellery and mix a lot of it into my European-esque wardrobe.

Thumb rule
If you find something that goes with something that you already own, then you must pick it up.

A style experiment you’ve nailed
High-waisted culottes under transparent dresses.

Dressing to feel powerful and feminine
I wear a pantsuit.

Fashion as a tool to change people’s perceptions of you
I communicate strongly who I am through my clothes. But it’s an honest communication, not designed to alter perceptions.

Go-to brands
Céline has always been one of my favourites for ready-to-wear. Dries van Noten for Boho, embroidered numbers; I’m also a really big fan of Loewe bags.

Workwear
I always wear pants, but never jeans.

Tags: Best Dressed 2017, Cecilia Morelli Parikh, Co-founder of Le Mill, Featured, Mumbai, People
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble