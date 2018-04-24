Verve People

At The Cutting Edge: Helena Bajaj Larsen

Believing that every piece of clothing and jewellery is an artwork in itself, young designer Helena Bajaj Larsen infuses her work and wardrobe with a distinctive vibe

All of 22, the Parsons School of Design (New York) graduate has been shortlisted as one of the top 20 finalists for the WGSN + Arts Thread: Future Creator Award. One of the five Gen Next Designers at Lakmé Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018, Helena Bajaj Larsen, the daughter of Indian painter Sujata Bajaj and a Norwegian linguistics professor, grew up in Paris and knew from an early age that she wanted to work in the design field.

Helena shares, “Composition is everything especially when each textile is an artwork — you are composing an image so you have to look at the balance of light, line and colour. Then there is secondary composition that involves pattern placement, which happens when the fabrics need to be cut and stitched into actual garments.” What sets her work apart is a unique handmade aspect. Helena does all the painting herself, to avoid compromising on the truly abstract result. She elaborates, “Although that proves difficult in terms of production scalability, for now, I believe it is necessary…and it has become my USP — for no two customers can own the same piece.”

In a fast-paced industry like this where it is tricky to remain relevant, Helena is here to stay. “I have much to learn and a really long way to go, but for now, the most fascinating thing is the fact that you are making this product which is entirely a result of your thoughts and ideas — and that it is something someone else wants to own… which is a priceless feeling. Every piece is like your baby and you send it out into the world, afraid of what response it’s going to get — and if it is appreciated, it fills you with joy,” she smiles.