Anuj Rakyan Discusses Healthy Living With Raw Pressery

“Why does being healthy have to be so complicated?”

In conversation with the founder and MD of Raw Pressery…

Have you always been a health-conscious person?

“Since I grew up as an athlete, I understood the importance of eating healthy and maintaining an active lifestyle.”

How did the idea for Raw Pressery come about?

“Healthy self comes from ‘Heal-thy self’. It’s the way you look at it. I was nursing a football injury when I was asked to increase the protein content in my diet. Being a vegetarian, the protein could only come from leafy vegetables and fruits. I began looking up recipes and blending the produce together in my Norwalk presser. I discovered that nutrition from fresh fruits and vegetables can be absorbed directly into the bloodstream if it’s consumed as a juice. I also discovered that healthy food could be tasty. And it was that very thought that led to the creation of Raw Pressery.”

What motivated you to start the brand?

“My motivation was addressing some simple questions such as why does being healthy have to be so complicated? Do we believe the health claims marketed by the big food corporations? Is there any beverage brand you can really trust to be honest and healthy?”

How are Raw Pressery juices healthier than other packaged juices?

“As a front-runner for clean-label products, all Raw Pressery offerings are 100 per cent natural. Additionally, each juice is crafted by a panel of nutritionists and sensory evaluation experts to cater to benefits such as weight management, metabolism, immunity etcetera. We are the only cold-pressed juice brand in the country with a state-of-the-art cold-pressed juice facility.”

In what other ways is Raw Pressery a clean label company?

“Since our inception, we have worked towards crafting an honestly healthy beverage that holds transparency at the heart of its communication to the customer. It’s the whole fruit, only the fruit and nothing else. This means you get delicious cold pressed juice without added sugar, added water, preservatives, or chemicals. And we don’t hide that from our customers. That’s what makes us a clean label company.”

Can you tell us a little about the process behind cold-pressed juices?

“Juice blends are prepared by applying cold pressure to fruits and vegetables. We create cold press juices that ensure higher yield, fresher and more nutritious value in comparison thermally pasteurised alternatives. We further apply high-pressure processing to ensure the safest juice with a unique shelf life of 21 days.”

Can you tell us a little about your recycling initiative RAWcycle?

“RAWcycle is Raw Pressery’s first integrated recycling initiative that re-purposes PET bottles to polyester. The polyester generated is utilised to make t-shirts for underprivileged children. I believe that every small change can lead to making a big difference in people’s lives. Serving juice in top grade PET bottles comes with the responsibility of generating the due awareness around its correct disposal and reutilisation.”

Image courtesy of Instagram

What is your favourite flavour of Raw Pressery?

“Trim — nothing tastes better than fresh greens that we might miss out on consuming.”

How do you unwind?

“I start by consciously turning off the technology. It’s quite a stress buster. For me. the best way to relax after a stressful day at work is to jump right into my calisthenics routine.”

Your tips for living a healthier life while on the go…

“It’s about eating clean and backing that up with enough exercise. This will help you have fresher mind and face your tasks head on! It is also important to stay hydrated. It helps your mind function better and improves efficiency.”

How did the collaboration with Jacqueline Fernandez come about?

“She was introduced to the brand on the sets of the movie Roy and has been hooked ever since. With this association, we are bringing her on board as our green warrior.”

What inspires you?

“Sports has inspired me to a great extent, by way of developing my focus. Growing up as an athlete I have always believed in healthy living which inspired me to create this product. It clears my mind and helps me understand my target customer better.”

Your advice to young entrepreneurs?

“The spirit of entrepreneurship rests in solving a consumer problem. Any brand that has the consumer at the heart of its product will go a long way in building credibility.”

What is your driving philosophy?

“All good. No bad. I apply it across everything I do, be it my company, my product or my life. It is something that defines me in every way and I strongly stand by it. ”