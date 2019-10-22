This free-verse penned in 12th-century India by Devara Dasimaiyya — a poet who practiced vachana sahitya, a form of rhythmic and allusive writing in Kannada — is just one of many examples from the large repertoire of Indian literary history that alludes to gender nonconformity. A movement away from conventional, stereotypical ideas about how men and women should be isn’t, in fact, a modern phenomenon. Yet modern society — and its various expressions of entertainment — struggles with notions of non-binary gender. The handling of alternate sexualities in mainstream film and television — the furiously beating heart of culture — is slippery, at best. Drag, a flamboyant, decadent art form nurtured by the queer community, may have gained pop cultural status in the West, but in India remains a largely dubious, underground form of entertainment, relegated to a few queer-friendly, after-hours spots and consists mainly of queens (usually cis male performance artists who dress in hyper feminine attire).

And so, The Gentleman’s Club AKA Tape by The Patchworks Ensemble is like a burst of freshness in a space stagnating with stale air. The cabaret-style performance imagines a Mumbai which has a roaring drag king scene. It builds on the premise that there exists an enduring culture and history of clubs and performance spaces where (usually) cis female performers dress, sing, dance and philander ‘like men’. The show, which has had over 50 runs across the country, focuses on one such nightclub and its two competing star performers, Rocky aka Shammsher (Puja Sarup) and Alex (Sheena Khalid), whose drag personas emulate Shammi Kapoor and Justin Timberlake respectively. It’s business as usual as the veteran drag king Shammsher takes to the stage, swaggering, shimmying and rollicking to numbers like O Haseena Zulfonwali and Kis Kisko Pyar Karoon. Often, he looks to the audience, knocking down the fourth wall and winks at a woman or a man in the audience. His likeness to the erstwhile actor is uncanny.

But, it’s quickly evident that the goal isn’t to present a sexy appropriation of masculinity or to parody a celebrity, but to revel in the ability to respond creatively to misogyny in daily life and behave in ways that would not be acceptable to society as a woman. The female actors on stage crackle with life, deliver misogynistic jokes, exercise their sexuality with abandon and indulge their egos. Another character with a Bengali accent (essayed by Ratnabali Bhattacharjee) has the audience singing along with resounding alacrity to the novelty song by Dave Bartholomew, My Ding-a-ling. And in one of the few plaintive moments in the show, Sarup’s character takes the audience on a behind-the-scenes journey of the physicality involved in performing this act daily. A long, narrow piece of cloth, for instance, is wound around the chest like a binder to flatten the breasts. Other drag kings often use duct tape to stick the nipples on either side. The paradoxical cost of freedom.

The success of the act, whether on a cerebral level or even a purely entertaining one, makes one question the lack of drag king culture. Cis men donning feminine attire for theatrical purposes has been a practice from Shakespearean times when male actors played all the roles, even the female ones. Bollywood too has seen a fair share of male actors — from Kishore Kumar in the song Aankhen Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe Jaise Katariya (Half Ticket, 1962) to Govinda in Raja Babu (1994) — cross-dressing for comic relief, mostly portraying hyper-sexualised beings, with high-pitched voices and coy spirits. One of India’s most popular prime time TV shows, The Kapil Sharma Show routinely has male comedians essay recurring female characters. Drag queen shows are possible to be found, if sought out, in major metros in India, most popularly at the Lalit chain of hotels. Why then, is drag, a performance art which is likely the result of marginalisation and suppression, noticeably absent in the LBT women community? It might be influenced, it occurs to me, by the perceived belief among audiences that femininity is something that can be more easily put-on and removed, like loud, glamorous make-up, a sassy pout or the sensuous swaying of hips, providing an easy and more theatrical starting point for the queen persona. Especially when compared to the assumed standard of socialised masculine behaviour and its manifestation on stage. How a man behaves could be considered the norm and viewed as a touchstone to contrast all feminine behaviour with, leaving dubiety in the comic entertainment value of imitating a man. The male characters played by female actors in this performance, accordingly have less affectation and more dimension when compared historically to cis men’s portrayals of women.

Drag kings can also be excellent vehicles of satire, which becomes evident in one of the cleverest scenes in the play. Two female characters swoon over a male one, reciting an article from an international men’s magazine, turning it into a powerful rendition about perceived masculinity: