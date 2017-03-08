Verve Trendsetters

Aditya Rawal On His Off-Broadway Debut As Screenwriter For The Queen

He talks about his first brush with theatre and future plans…

Owing to his lineage (he’s the son of Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat), the stage and screen have played a big role in his life. But the playwright, screenwriter, actor and director’s first loves were cricket and football. Immersed in the world of theatre and films now, Aditya Rawal measures success in terms of personal happiness.

Juggling act

One finds time to do things that one really wants to do. For writing, I will always have time because I don’t need to adhere to anyone’s schedule but my own, and so I can work that around any acting or directing gigs that I may take up. However, it is a solitary process, and can often be painful, so whenever an acting or directing opportunity comes along, it is often a very welcome diversion.

Words of wisdom

I try to make the best use of whatever criticism I receive and keep at bay the sense of complacency that might arise when I receive praise of any kind.

First tryst with theatre

When I played a young Gujarati boy as part of Vickram Kapadia’s Bombay Talkies. It was nerve-racking, enjoyable and empowering at the same time. I also found that on stage an actor has a lot of power. The smallest gesture or simplest sentence can have a profound eﬀect on the audience. And when that happens, it can be immensely gratifying.

Dine and wine or party till dawn

Most nights, dine and wine. That said, I’m not averse to partying once or twice in a few months

Work of wonder

Anything by Rabindranath Tagore, whose work I am greatly influenced by. Also, William Shakespeare’s Richard III, and the Mahabharata — one of the greatest stories ever told.

Looking ahead

I am writing screenplays for directors in India and the US. We also intend to make more films under our banner Playtime Creations. The last one was OMG: Oh My God!, which was rather well received. However, it is a tough act to follow, and we appreciate the magnitude of the task at hand.