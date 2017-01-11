Verve Trendsetters

7 Path-breakers Give Us A Glimpse Into Their Life

From a progressive stand-up comedian to a budding entrepreneur, rapper who stands for social change and a contemporary artist…find out what makes them tick

Radhika Vaz

The comedian-cum-author has been widely recognised as this generation’s feminist voice. The artist gave us a glimpse into her life while performing at Festivelle – India’s first women-only cultural weekender.

Varun Inamdar

From being a dishwasher in a small-time restaurant to becoming the business head at the world’s leading luxury hotel chain, Varun Inamdar’s journey has been quite an enriching one. When he learned that India wasn’t represented at International forums he decided to create a series of products that highlighted the best of what India has to offer. And thus, Barcode artisanal chocolates were born. As part of a day in his life, the chef also shares an exclusive recipe for Verve.

DJ Kan-i

One of the firsts to introduce ‘video turntablism’ in India, Kan-i breathes life into every performance with unique mixes and characteristic scratches. He has also opened for Grammy Award winners Chamillionaire and Wyclef Jean, apart from Kardinal Offishall, Apache Indian and Jay Sean, alongside collaborations with Punjabi MC and DJ Ta-Shi (Japan’s top hip-hop disk jockey) among others.

Priyanka Bose

The actress-model-producer started with smaller roles in Bollywood films and then went on to play the lead in the Italian arthouse film Gangor, directed by Italo Spinelli. Since then, a large part of her body of work in theatre (Nirbhaya) and films (Gulaab Gang) has been defined by her portrayal of strong women.

Sofia Ashraf

The Tamil rapper and singer entered the spotlight for her song Don’t Work For A Dow and Kodaikanal Won’t. She hit the right notes by addressing the issue of corporations failing to clean up industrial disasters. The rapper gives us a glimpse into a day in her life…

Shilo Shiv Suleman

It’s not hard to get lost in this contemporary artist’s work. Encompassing illustrations and installations, Shilo explores magical realism, art for social change and technology. Enter her surreal world…

Dhruv Lakra

A chance encounter with a deaf boy on a bus in 2008 made Dhruv Lakra conceptualise his venture Mirakle Couriers. Today, the company employs an army of 50 underprivileged deaf adults to deliver goods across the city. How do they pull this off? Follow his colleague Rinku Singh to find out.