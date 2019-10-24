If there is one product that has invariably tied the worlds of sports, fashion and entertainment together over the years, it would be the sneaker. The famous Nike Air Jordan basketball shoes were designed for NBA player Michael Jordan in 1984, the same year that Gucci entered the luxury sneaker market with the classic Tennis 84 model. Cut to 1986: thousands of fans lift their feet in unison to the call of hip-hop group Run-DMC’s My Adidas at Madison Square Garden in New York City. This is also when sneakers become one of the symbols of this anti-establishment music genre. These three milestones opened the floodgates of sneaker culture in America, the arbiter of global pop culture, and those riding the wave of this phenomenon came to be known as sneakerheads. This community doesn’t collect sneakers just for kicks; it’s not about owning all the new models or focusing only on functionality. Each pair they ‘cop’ goes on to become a part of a unique personal mythology, with an emotional value and backstory attached to it. And there are also those who buy two pairs of everything — one to stock and one to rock.

When sneaker culture first came on the scene, there was no internet or social media to update enthusiasts about the latest drops (releases); brands relied on paid partnerships with sport and music personalities to create ‘hype’. In the 2015 Netflix documentary Sneakerheadz, OG (Original; referring to the first version of a model) collectors recall a time when the brewing subculture was only for people who were in the know. Purchasing a new pair meant travelling to the nearest sports store and spending hours analysing the shoe shelves. Things took a turn with the advent of eBay in 1995, which established an underground resale market for buying and trading sneakers online.

But while the sneaker circle grew in numbers and purchasing power, styles for women were conspicuously absent from the US market. The business of advertising for women worked on the simple formula of ‘shrink it and pink it’ (and it was openly discussed even outside boardrooms). This theory was discarded around the ’80s when a significant number of women athletes came to the fore and started looking for options that were at par with men’s sneakers in terms of performance and design. They pointed out that they didn’t need separate designs for women but smaller sizes. The Reebok Freestyle, one of the first ladies-only trainers, arrived in 1982. But Nike (named for the Greek goddess of victory), which had launched Nike Women in 1978, took almost two decades to sign up a female athlete to endorse a signature line (basketball player Sheryl Swoopes was ultimately roped in to advertise the Nike Air Swoopes in 1995). Fifteen years later, in 2010, the brand collaborated with American music video director Vashtie Kola, who became the first woman to design Air Jordans (a girl’s version of the 2 Retro). The second was stylist Aleali May in 2017 (with her take on the Jordan 1).

Fun fact: certain Air Jordan editions are still considered to be grails (slang sneakerheads use to describe the shoe that is on top of their wish lists) for collectors. Their success propelled Nike to roll out the shoe in different colourways and styles for women and kids. In 1985, Jordan 1s sold at a retail price of 65 dollars. Today, Jordans have one of the highest resale values, with the most expensive ones — a pair of “Flu Game” 12s worn by Michael Jordan during Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals — being auctioned off in 2013 for a hefty sum of 1,04,000 dollars. And these are not even the costliest pair of sneakers to be sold. In an online auction hosted by Sotheby’s in July 2019, a collector acquired the 1972 Nike Waffle Racing Flat Moon Shoe for the staggering price of 4,37,500 dollars.

The art of collecting sneakers started gathering steam in 2005, when Nike SB (their skateboarding line) released the hyperlimited Pigeon Dunks, in collaboration with American fashion and graphic designer Jeff Staple. The launch caused a massive riot outside the Reed Space store in New York, where hundreds of people had been camping out for around five days. Sneaker culture had gone mass, and it made investors and luxury brands sit up and take notice. In 2014, when luxe athleisure emerged as the breakout runway trend, the lack of women designers, womenfriendly designs and sizes in mainstream sneaker culture finally became a topic of conversation. That same year, Puma signed on Rihanna to be the global brand ambassador and creative director for its women’s division. This move saw a steady growth in Puma’s businesses worldwide, which made the other sportswear brands re-evaluate their women’s sections in stores. In 2016, Hypebeast — the most influential online lifestyle portal for the streetwear community — brought out its counterpart for women, Hypebae. This approach helped the cause; in 2016, Adidas designed the Pure Boost X, specially engineered for female runners, and in 2018 Nike launched Unlaced, a curated online destination for female sneaker lovers. The brand also released a statement in February 2018, admitting that sneaker culture had previously been male-focused: ‘As sneakers transcended sport and initiated street-style trends, collaboration became an integral component of sneaker culture, blossoming into a symbiotic relationship between brands and external creative communities. That community has been predominantly male. However, in pushing new female voices, Nike is challenging the sneaker status quo.’

Closer to home, although sneakers have been omnipresent, the movement is still nascent because basketball and hip-hop did not influence pre-internet Indians in their childhood, and there was no cultural equivalent associated with the shoe. The growing interest in trainers brought a few disruptors into the market, and they have steered the streetwear community in India. Though both Adidas and Reebok came to India in 1995, Nike in 1996 and Puma in 2005, it is only in the last two or three years that sneaker aficionados are coming into the spotlight, thanks to flourishing Instagram pages like @sneakernewsindia and @sneakertalkindia. With nearly 11,500 and 7,500 followers respectively, these handles are also instrumental in organising events that provide introductions to street culture and hold sneaker swaps. Such initiatives have led to an increased awareness about the latest drops, fresh collaborations (Myntra, in partnership with Nike, had five sneakerheads endorsing the launch of the latest Air Max collection in April this year) and the opening of two multi-brand sneaker stores — VegNonVeg and SuperKicks — with outlets in multiple cities.

Unlike internationally, the emerging sneakerhead community in India is not as male-driven, and the line between niche collectors and mainstream fashionistas is even blurrier, particularly because of the shoe’s latest avatar as a coveted high fashion accessory. Celebrity trend-setters, fitness enthusiasts and social media influencers — Deepika Padukone (for Nike), Ayesha Billimoria (former captain of Adidas Runners, Mumbai) and Alanna Panday (for Fila) — have played a role in bringing sneakers to the fore as more than utilitarian footwear. Last February, the country’s first sneaker festival, Soledition, was held in Delhi thanks to former Adidas employee Siddharth Pal and women’s participation, according to him, was close to 40 per cent. Says Pal, “Sneakers and streetwear have always been a ‘boy-thing’, until recently, when the progressive thinking of a few brands changed the game. Now, sneakers are racing into women’s wardrobes right behind luxury handbags. Great designs and interesting collaborations have contributed to this change in a big way.” A recent collaboration by Adidas in April saw several women creators such as actor Mrunal Thakur, graphic artist Sam Madhu, hip-hop artiste Raja Kumari come together for the brand’s Nite Jogger campaign. The sporting goods giant has also signed up Beyoncé this year to develop a signature collection of products ranging from performance to lifestyle, along with relaunching Beyoncé’s athleisure line, Ivy Park. Sangeet Paryani, founder of SuperKicks, says, “I have seen a spike in women customers in the last six to eight months as compared to when we started out in 2018. Currently, about 30 to 40 per cent of the people who enter my store are women, which is very promising. It’s also got to do with the inventory that we have for them. In terms of sales, women contribute to nearly 20 per cent today; six months back, it was only 12 per cent.”

We get a closer look into the shoe closets of a few devoted women sneaker-heads from India….