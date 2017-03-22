Beauty

Your Holiday Itinerary Should Dictate How You Pack Your Beauty Bag

Whether it’s a weekend on the beach or a sojourn in the mountains, here’s how you can look suitable look at all times

Desert Princess

There is something challenging and in a sense captivating about braving the sand dunes in the hot sun. Or you may choose to capture the magic of the fading rays of the setting. In either case, go with the flow, and dress your face in a romantic look. We are thinking glossy lips, smoky eyes with, of course, a sun-kissed glow.

1. Gipsy earrings, Swarovski

2. MAC Instacurl Lash Mascara

3. Elizabeth Arden Luminous Lip Gloss Cameo 06

4. Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact — Nectar

5. Givenchy Magic Khol Eyeliner Pencil 1

6. Sephora Long Lasting Eyeshadow Morning Mocha

7. Regal filigree ring, Accessorize

8. Gipsy necklace, Swarovski

9. Midi-rings, Accessorize

10. MAC Cremesheen Lipstick — Ravishing.

Resort Diva

Tune in to a zen-like state when you check into a plush resort. But, while sashaying around in attractive ensembles, remember to let your make-up complement your look. For an absolutely glamorous feel embrace the drama of graphic eyes, bold lips, flawless complexion and crimson nails.

1. Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner

2. Chanel Le Vernis, Rouge Red

3. Lancôme Artliner 03 Navy

4. Estée Lauder Double Wear Cushion Foundation 35 Sand

5. Metropolis bag, Furla

6. MAC Kabuki Magic Eyeshadow Palette

7. Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Lipstick, Tumultuous Pink

8. Champagne glass, Villeroy & Boch.

Beach Beauty

Less is more when you are on the beach. So, focus more on skincare and let your hair sway with the breeze. Stock up not just on sunscreen but also on after sun lotion to prevent the stubborn tan from settling in. And, just remember to throw in a kohl and a lip stain for a day out in the sun.

1. Leather thong sandal, Gucci

2. Round-rimmed sunglasses, Gucci

3. Shiseido Perfect UV Protector SPF 50+

4. Clinique Pop Lip Color+Primer, Melon Pop 05

5. Bobbi Brown Art Stick Brown Berry

6. Givenchy Prisme Again Face Powder 03 Elegant Beige

7. Clinique After Sun Rescue Balm with Aloe

8. Watch in gold metal, Michael Kors.

Mountain Stylista

When in the cool mountains, the thumb rule is moisturise, moisturise and moisturise. A little care will go a long way in getting that stunning dewy look. With a hydrating cream, nourishing lip balm, a coral lip tint and a hint of blush, you can easily ace your style quotient in the hills.

1. GucciGhost necklace, charm, Gucci

2. Givenchy Teint Couture Balm

3. Sephora Colorful Heated No 16

4. Clinique Pop Liquid Matte Lip Color, Ripe Pop 04

5. Estée Lauder Double Wear Infinite Waterproof Eyeliner 01 Kohl Noir

6. Kiehl’s Lip Balm #1

7. Lancôme Hydra Zen Anti-Stress Moisturising Cream Gel

8. Classic cashmere scarf, Burberry.