  • January 2018
  • Volume 27
  • '18 Issue 01
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Fashion
January 08, 2018

Who Wore What At The 2018 Golden Globes

Compiled by Shubham Ladha

In the wake of Hollywood’s systemic misogyny, Hollywood’s leading ladies responded with #WhyWeWearBlack on the red carpet this year

As Oprah Winfrey said, “A new day is on the horizon. A time where no one will have to say ‘Me Too’ ever again.”

A revolution was sparked on the Golden Globes’ red carpet, as the stars wore black in support of Time’s Up, an initiative founded this year in response to the social media waves of #MeToo, denouncing sexual assault and harassment and gender disparity.

Many even brought along activists to walk. For instance, Meryl Streep was accompanied  by Ai-Jen Poo, from the National Domestic Workers Alliance, and Michelle Williams walked with Tarana Burke who planted the seed for the #MeToo social media movement.

With its indelible impression, the red carpet became a new platform to talk about gender equity and workplace safety, in a bid to bring about change using attire to speak with eloquence, power and style.

  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Oprah Winfrey in Atelier Versace
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Penelope Cruz in Ralph and Russo Couture
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    America Ferrera in Christian Siriano and Natalie Portman in Christian Dior Couture
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Kerry Washington in Prabal Gurung
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton with Billie Jean King
  • 6
    Meryl Streep in Vera Wang with Ai-Jen Poo
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Alexis Bledel in Oscar de la Renta
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Allison Janney in Mario Dice
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Allison Williams in Armani Privé
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Angelina Jolie in Atelier Versace
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Christina Hendricks in Christian Siriano
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Claire Foy in Stella McCartney
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Dakota Johnson in Gucci
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Diane Kruger in Prada
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Elisabeth Moss in Christian Dior Couture
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Eva Longoria in Genny
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Gal Gadot in Tom Ford
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Heidi Klum in Ashi Studio Couture
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Isabelle Huppert in chloe
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Issa Rae in Atelier Prabal Gurung
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Jessica Chastain in Armani Privé
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Jessica Biel in Christian Dior Couture
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Lily James in Valentino Couture
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Maggie Gyllenhaal in Monse
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Margot Robbie in Gucci
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Mary J Blige in Alberta Ferretti
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Michelle Pfeiffer in Christian Dior Couture
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton with Tarana Burke
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Millie Bobby Brown in Calvin Klein by Appointment
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Naomi Campbell in Jean Paul Gaultier
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Nicole Kidman in Givenchy
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Octavia Spencer in Tadashi Shoji
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Rachel Brosnahan in Vionnet
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Reese Witherspoon in Zac Posen
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Laura Dern in Armani Privé
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Amy Poehler in Greta Constantine with Saru Jayaraman
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Sadie Sink in Miu Miu
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Sally Hawkins in Christian Dior Couture
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Saoirse Ronan in Atelier Versace
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Sarah Paulson in Calvin Klein by Appointment
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Shailene Woodley in Ralph Lauren Collection
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Trace Ellis Ross in Marc Jacobs
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Viola Davis in Brandon Maxwell
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Emilia Clarke in Miu Miu
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Greta Gerwig in Oscar de la Renta
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Katherine Langford in Prada
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Connie Britton in Lingua Franca and Max Mara
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Kendall Jenner in Giambattista Valli
  • #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
    Emma Watson in Ronald van der Kemp with Maria Larasi
Tags: #MeToo, #WhyWeWearBlack, Activism, Award Ceremony, Black, Cinema, Designers, Fashion, Featured, Films, Gender Inequality, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Golden Globes, Movies, Online Exclusive, Red Carpet, Rundown, Sexual Harassment, Style, Television, Time's Up
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble