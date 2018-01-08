Fashion

Who Wore What At The 2018 Golden Globes

In the wake of Hollywood’s systemic misogyny, Hollywood’s leading ladies responded with #WhyWeWearBlack on the red carpet this year

As Oprah Winfrey said, “A new day is on the horizon. A time where no one will have to say ‘Me Too’ ever again.”

A revolution was sparked on the Golden Globes’ red carpet, as the stars wore black in support of Time’s Up, an initiative founded this year in response to the social media waves of #MeToo, denouncing sexual assault and harassment and gender disparity.

Many even brought along activists to walk. For instance, Meryl Streep was accompanied by Ai-Jen Poo, from the National Domestic Workers Alliance, and Michelle Williams walked with Tarana Burke who planted the seed for the #MeToo social media movement.

With its indelible impression, the red carpet became a new platform to talk about gender equity and workplace safety, in a bid to bring about change using attire to speak with eloquence, power and style.