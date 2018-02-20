  • February 2018
  • Volume 27
  • '18 Issue 02
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Fashion
February 20, 2018

Who Wore What At The 2018 BAFTAs

Text by Shubham Ladha

It was a night of camaraderie and a clarion call for the Time’s Up movement!

Held on the 18th of February, 2018, at the Royal Albert Hall – exactly a century after women from the suffragette movement were first given the chance to vote – The British Academy Film Awards or BAFTAs was another platform where the best of film gave a black salute to the Time’s Up Movement, symbolic of the past being carried over to the present.

Apart from Cirque du Soleil’s magical tribute to The Shape of Water (2017), the ‘absolutely fabulous’, Joanna Lumley was introduced as the show’s new host. Though there were no surprises for the main 5 awards, Get Out (2017) actor, Daniel Lakuuya won the award for Rising Star.

William and Catherine, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also made attendance to the event, though the Duchess wore a dark green, it was perhaps her subtle nod to being in solidarity with the movement. Nonetheless, it was a night of camaraderie and a clarion call for for the Time’s Up movement!

  • Allison Janney, Bibhu Mohapatra, Awards Show, BAFTA, BAFTAs 2018, Black, British Academy Film Awards, Cinema, Entertainment, Fashion, Featured, Film, Hollywood, Movies, Online Exclusive, Style, Time's Up
    Allison Janney in Bibhu Mohapatra
  • Andrea Riseborough, Elie Saab, Awards Show, BAFTA, BAFTAs 2018, Black, British Academy Film Awards, Cinema, Entertainment, Fashion, Featured, Film, Hollywood, Movies, Online Exclusive, Style, Time's Up
    Andrea Riseborough in Elie Saab
  • Angelina Jolie, Ralph & Russo, Awards Show, BAFTA, BAFTAs 2018, Black, British Academy Film Awards, Cinema, Entertainment, Fashion, Featured, Film, Hollywood, Movies, Online Exclusive, Style, Time's Up
    Angelina Jolie in Ralph & Russo
  • Caitriona Balfe, The Row, Awards Show, BAFTA, BAFTAs 2018, Black, British Academy Film Awards, Cinema, Entertainment, Fashion, Featured, Film, Hollywood, Movies, Online Exclusive, Style, Time's Up
    Caitriona Balfe in The Row
  • Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine, Kate Middleton, Jenny Pakham, Awards Show, BAFTA, BAFTAs 2018, Black, British Academy Film Awards, Cinema, Entertainment, Fashion, Featured, Film, Hollywood, Movies, Online Exclusive, Style, Time's Up
    Catherine and William, Duchess and Duke of Cambridge. She is in Jenny Packham
  • Emma Roberts, Schiaparelli, Awards Show, BAFTA, BAFTAs 2018, Black, British Academy Film Awards, Cinema, Entertainment, Fashion, Featured, Film, Hollywood, Movies, Online Exclusive, Style, Time's Up
    Emma Roberts in Schiaparelli
  • Gemma Arterton, Alberta Ferretti, Awards Show, BAFTA, BAFTAs 2018, Black, British Academy Film Awards, Cinema, Entertainment, Fashion, Featured, Film, Hollywood, Movies, Online Exclusive, Style, Time's Up
    Gemma Arterton in Alberta Ferretti
  • Greta Gerwig, Jonathan Cohen, Awards Show, BAFTA, BAFTAs 2018, Black, British Academy Film Awards, Cinema, Entertainment, Fashion, Featured, Film, Hollywood, Movies, Online Exclusive, Style, Time's Up
    Greta Gerwig in Jonathan Cohen
  • Gugu Mbatha Raw, Cardinali, Awards Show, BAFTA, BAFTAs 2018, Black, British Academy Film Awards, Cinema, Entertainment, Fashion, Featured, Film, Hollywood, Movies, Online Exclusive, Style, Time's Up
    Gugu Mbatha Raw in Cardinali
  • Helena Bonham Carter, Vivienne Westwood, Awards Show, BAFTA, BAFTAs 2018, Black, British Academy Film Awards, Cinema, Entertainment, Fashion, Featured, Film, Hollywood, Movies, Online Exclusive, Style, Time's Up
    Helena Bonham Carter in Vivienne Westwood
  • Isabelle Huppert, Armani Privé, Awards Show, BAFTA, BAFTAs 2018, Black, British Academy Film Awards, Cinema, Entertainment, Fashion, Featured, Film, Hollywood, Movies, Online Exclusive, Style, Time's Up
    Isabelle Huppert in Armani Privé
  • Jennifer Lawrence, Christian Dior, Awards Show, BAFTA, BAFTAs 2018, Black, British Academy Film Awards, Cinema, Entertainment, Fashion, Featured, Film, Hollywood, Movies, Online Exclusive, Style, Time's Up
    Jennifer Lawrence in Christian Dior
  • Kate Mara, Christian Dior, Awards Show, BAFTA, BAFTAs 2018, Black, British Academy Film Awards, Cinema, Entertainment, Fashion, Featured, Film, Hollywood, Movies, Online Exclusive, Style, Time's Up
    Kate Mara in Christian Dior
  • Kristin Scott Thomas, Christian Dior, Awards Show, BAFTA, BAFTAs 2018, Black, British Academy Film Awards, Cinema, Entertainment, Fashion, Featured, Film, Hollywood, Movies, Online Exclusive, Style, Time's Up
    Kristin Scott Thomas in Christian Dior
  • Letitia Wright, Gucci, Awards Show, BAFTA, BAFTAs 2018, Black, British Academy Film Awards, Cinema, Entertainment, Fashion, Featured, Film, Hollywood, Movies, Online Exclusive, Style, Time's Up
    Letitia Wright in Gucci
  • Lily James, Burberry, Awards Show, BAFTA, BAFTAs 2018, Black, British Academy Film Awards, Cinema, Entertainment, Fashion, Featured, Film, Hollywood, Movies, Online Exclusive, Style, Time's Up
    Lily James in Burberry
  • Lupita Nyong’o, Elie Saab, Awards Show, BAFTA, BAFTAs 2018, Black, British Academy Film Awards, Cinema, Entertainment, Fashion, Featured, Film, Hollywood, Movies, Online Exclusive, Style, Time's Up
    Lupita Nyong’o in Elie Saab
  • Margot Robbie, Givenchy, Awards Show, BAFTA, BAFTAs 2018, Black, British Academy Film Awards, Cinema, Entertainment, Fashion, Featured, Film, Hollywood, Movies, Online Exclusive, Style, Time's Up
    Margot Robbie in Givenchy
  • Naomie Harris, Zuhair Murad, Awards Show, BAFTA, BAFTAs 2018, Black, British Academy Film Awards, Cinema, Entertainment, Fashion, Featured, Film, Hollywood, Movies, Online Exclusive, Style, Time's Up
    Naomie Harris in Zuhair Murad
  • Natalie Dormer, Alberta Ferretti, Awards Show, BAFTA, BAFTAs 2018, Black, British Academy Film Awards, Cinema, Entertainment, Fashion, Featured, Film, Hollywood, Movies, Online Exclusive, Style, Time's Up
    Natalie Dormer in Alberta Ferretti
  • Octavia Spencer, Sachin & Babi, Awards Show, BAFTA, BAFTAs 2018, Black, British Academy Film Awards, Cinema, Entertainment, Fashion, Featured, Film, Hollywood, Movies, Online Exclusive, Style, Time's Up
    Octavia Spencer in Sachin & Babi
  • Rebecca Ferguson, Stella McCartney, Awards Show, BAFTA, BAFTAs 2018, Black, British Academy Film Awards, Cinema, Entertainment, Fashion, Featured, Film, Hollywood, Movies, Online Exclusive, Style, Time's Up
    Rebecca Ferguson In Stella McCartney
  • Ruth Wilson, Christian Dior, Awards Show, BAFTA, BAFTAs 2018, Black, British Academy Film Awards, Cinema, Entertainment, Fashion, Featured, Film, Hollywood, Movies, Online Exclusive, Style, Time's Up
    Ruth Wilson in Christian Dior
  • Sally Hawkins, Ralph & Russo, Awards Show, BAFTA, BAFTAs 2018, Black, British Academy Film Awards, Cinema, Entertainment, Fashion, Featured, Film, Hollywood, Movies, Online Exclusive, Style, Time's Up
    Sally Hawkins in Ralph & Russo
  • Salma Hayek, Gucci, Awards Show, BAFTA, BAFTAs 2018, Black, British Academy Film Awards, Cinema, Entertainment, Fashion, Featured, Film, Hollywood, Movies, Online Exclusive, Style, Time's Up
    Salma Hayek in Gucci
  • Saoirse Ronan, Chanel, Awards Show, BAFTA, BAFTAs 2018, Black, British Academy Film Awards, Cinema, Entertainment, Fashion, Featured, Film, Hollywood, Movies, Online Exclusive, Style, Time's Up
    Saoirse Ronan in Chanel

Tags: Awards Show, BAFTA, BAFTAs 2018, Black, British Academy Film Awards, Cinema, Entertainment, Fashion, Featured, Film, Hollywood, Movies, Online Exclusive, Style, Time's Up
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble