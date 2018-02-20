Fashion

Who Wore What At The 2018 BAFTAs

It was a night of camaraderie and a clarion call for the Time’s Up movement!

Held on the 18th of February, 2018, at the Royal Albert Hall – exactly a century after women from the suffragette movement were first given the chance to vote – The British Academy Film Awards or BAFTAs was another platform where the best of film gave a black salute to the Time’s Up Movement, symbolic of the past being carried over to the present.

Apart from Cirque du Soleil’s magical tribute to The Shape of Water (2017), the ‘absolutely fabulous’, Joanna Lumley was introduced as the show’s new host. Though there were no surprises for the main 5 awards, Get Out (2017) actor, Daniel Lakuuya won the award for Rising Star.

William and Catherine, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also made attendance to the event, though the Duchess wore a dark green, it was perhaps her subtle nod to being in solidarity with the movement. Nonetheless, it was a night of camaraderie and a clarion call for for the Time’s Up movement!