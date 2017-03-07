  • March 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 03
Beauty
March 07, 2017

What’s Inside Sonam Kapoor’s Vanity Case?

Text by Aparrna Gupta

Known for her impeccable sartorial choices both on and off the screen, the actor shares a page from her beauty diary

Signature Style
My statement look would be flawless cat eyes, red lips and defined cheekbones.

Morning Fix
While I begin my day with a big glass of warm water, I follow that up with a really light moisturising day cream or serum. I stick to a minimalist make-up routine in the morning. I usually just dab on some BB cream along with sunscreen and mascara, and I am good to go.

Night Companion
As soon as I am home in the evening, I use L’Oréal Paris Ideal Clean Foaming Gel Cleanser to do away with all the make-up. Post which I use a hydrating face wash to remove the last traces of oil and make-up. I do not prefer sleeping with too many products on my face so it is just an eye and night cream for me.

Red-Carpet Secret
A red lipstick and dollops of waterproof mascara give me an instant high. I don’t think anyone can ever go wrong with these.

Spring Experiment
I can’t wait to paint my lips gold!

Fond Memories
The very first hair styling product I tried, L’Oréal Paris Elnett Hairspray, is something I grew up watching my grandmother and mom use. And Chanel No. 5 was the first fragrance I bought.

DIY Remedy
Green tea teabags for under-eye bags and mashed papaya for the skin —these are a couple of rituals I wish I could indulge in more frequently than I currently do.

Travel Must-Haves
I religiously follow the principle of ‘cleansing-toning-moisturising’ which keeps me rejuvenated and my skin looking fresh while I am travelling. My beauty bag will always have a concealer, red lipstick and mascara.

Underrated mantra
Under-eye cream.

Dresser Essentials
L’Oréal Paris has spoilt me. But if I really have to pick some favourites, they would be the brand’s Superstar Mascara, Color Riche Gold Obsession lipstick in Rose Gold and Fall Resist 3X shampoo.

