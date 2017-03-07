Beauty

What’s Inside Sonam Kapoor’s Vanity Case?

Known for her impeccable sartorial choices both on and off the screen, the actor shares a page from her beauty diary

Signature Style

My statement look would be flawless cat eyes, red lips and defined cheekbones.

Morning Fix

While I begin my day with a big glass of warm water, I follow that up with a really light moisturising day cream or serum. I stick to a minimalist make-up routine in the morning. I usually just dab on some BB cream along with sunscreen and mascara, and I am good to go.

Night Companion

As soon as I am home in the evening, I use L’Oréal Paris Ideal Clean Foaming Gel Cleanser to do away with all the make-up. Post which I use a hydrating face wash to remove the last traces of oil and make-up. I do not prefer sleeping with too many products on my face so it is just an eye and night cream for me.

Red-Carpet Secret

A red lipstick and dollops of waterproof mascara give me an instant high. I don’t think anyone can ever go wrong with these.

Spring Experiment

I can’t wait to paint my lips gold!

Fond Memories

The very first hair styling product I tried, L’Oréal Paris Elnett Hairspray, is something I grew up watching my grandmother and mom use. And Chanel No. 5 was the first fragrance I bought.

DIY Remedy

Green tea teabags for under-eye bags and mashed papaya for the skin —these are a couple of rituals I wish I could indulge in more frequently than I currently do.

Travel Must-Haves

I religiously follow the principle of ‘cleansing-toning-moisturising’ which keeps me rejuvenated and my skin looking fresh while I am travelling. My beauty bag will always have a concealer, red lipstick and mascara.

Underrated mantra

Under-eye cream.

Dresser Essentials

L’Oréal Paris has spoilt me. But if I really have to pick some favourites, they would be the brand’s Superstar Mascara, Color Riche Gold Obsession lipstick in Rose Gold and Fall Resist 3X shampoo.