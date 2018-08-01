Fashion

What To Expect From Manish Malhotra’s Couture 2018-19 Show

On the eve of his Couture show — which comes back to Mumbai after six years — the celebrated designer talks about his journey in Bollywood, which has seen him dress stars and their kids…

On choosing the Indo-Persian era as his inspiration…

“My collection is called Zween which translates to beautiful and spectacular in Arabic. The colour palette and motifs are inspired by the sand dunes and deserts of Arabia. We‘ve used 3D textures, flowers and intricate embroidery with Middle Eastern influences which have been introduced in Indian couture for the first time.”

On his reason for picking Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as his showstoppers…

“The couture 2018-19 collection showcase is a very important show for me since I’m doing a solo show in Mumbai after a gap of six years. So when it came to selecting my showstoppers – my instant choices were Salman and Katrina.

Katrina would make the perfect muse as she embodies soft feminity and grace — attributes that I thought would go well with a Middle-Eastern look. Salman has always been a man of free will and the charm and elan he exudes, made him an instant choice for a showstopper.”

From dressing celebrities in larger-than-life costumes in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kal Ho Naa Ho to taking it down a few notches in the recently released Dhadak…

“I remember one of my first projects was to style Juhi Chawla for the movie Swarg. Five years later, I won the Filmfare Costume award for Rangeela and everything has been a blur since. I feel proud to have completed 28 years in the movie industry as a costume stylist and designer but it’s an even greater feeling to see Manish Malhotra come so far as a label. Having worked with almost all generations – I’m thrilled to style the third generation of actors like Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Looking back, I think that I couldn’t have had a better training ground to indulge my passion for fashion as I love Indian cinema.”

Manish Malhotra will showcase his Couture 2018-19 collection tonight at J W Marriott, Juhu at 8.30 pm.