We’ve Got You Covered With The Perfect Trend For This Season: Blanket Capes

Take draping and layering to a whole new level

Add some drama with these all-enveloping capes that are perfect for layering. With their sweeping fluidity, they lend a trendy-yet-comfortable dimension to any winter look. A cool canvas for statement accessories — oversized brooches, big bags or a killer pair of boots — it’s safe to say that they’ve got our backs.

Alexander McQueen’s large cape with red stripes at the hems marches right along the lines of minimal, militarist aesthetics; perfect to show the folks at work who’s the boss, albeit with a hint of femininity that the safety pin brooch provides.

You can emulate the look with this nude and white hued Chloé cape, which can be found on www.mytheresa.com. It’s a more secure and lightweight option to getting the job done.

Accessorise sharply with these combat-style Dior boots and simple Fendi bag, While boots will draw the drama from top to bottom, the bag will make a subliminal addition.

And of course, who can forget the baubles. The similar toned earrings and brooch from Bottega Veneta and Chanel, respectively make for bold statements.