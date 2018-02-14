Fashion
Welcome A Glamorous Groundswell This Spring
Photographed by Vijit Gupta. Styling by Chandni Bahri. Make-up and hair by Rosario Belmonte, Anima Creative Management. Models Courtesy: Tashi Pedy, Anima Creative Management. Marcelina Anna, Inega Model Management
On Marcelina: geometric printed cotton dress, from H&M, Mumbai.
On Tashi: wool and cotton dress, from Huemn, New Delhi. Multicoloured paisley printed shirt, from Gucci, Mumbai.
Greek key print crêpe de Chine dress, from Fendi, New Delhi. Ecru cropped biker jacket, from Tommy Hilfiger; handcrafted canvas chinoiserie umbrella, from Gucci. Both in Mumbai.
Striped turtleneck top, from Tommy Hilfiger; yellow iris floral printed dress, from Shift. Both in Mumbai.
Ecru appliqué gown, by Sahil Kochhar, Noida. Red bralet, from Tommy Hilfiger; red knitwear shorts, from Dior. Both in Mumbai.
On Tashi: powder-blue pinstriped shirt, deconstructed trousers, both from Huemn, New Delhi. Black string detail bralet, by Rimzim Dadu, at www.rimzimdadu.com
On Marcelina: black-and-white patchwork blazer, by Rajesh Pratap Singh, New Delhi. Ivory cotton tunic, from Shift, Mumbai.
Red hooded parka, from Huemn, New Delhi. Multicoloured chinoiserie dress, from Gucci; vintage gold earrings, from Isharya.Both in Mumbai.
On Tashi: embellished blazer, from Tommy Hilfiger; embroidered metallic skirt, from Gucci; canary turtleneck top, from Miuniku. All in Mumbai.
On Marcelina: pearl-embellished sling bag, from Fendi, New Delhi. Retro geometric print dress, from Miuniku, Mumbai.
Blush pink and teal embellished shirt, by Sameer Madan, New Delhi.
On Tashi: pale pink embroidered dress, by Archana Rao, Hyderabad.
On Marcelina: pale pink trench jacket, from Lola by Suman B, Goa. Gold cord dress, by Rimzim Dadu, at www.rimzimdadu.com