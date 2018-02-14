  • February 2018
  • Volume 27
  • '18 Issue 02
February 14, 2018

Welcome A Glamorous Groundswell This Spring

Photographed by Vijit Gupta. Styling by Chandni Bahri. Make-up and hair by Rosario Belmonte, Anima Creative Management. Models Courtesy: Tashi Pedy, Anima Creative Management. Marcelina Anna, Inega Model Management

In a free-spirited, relaxed mode reminiscent of days replete with poetry and music, revive the warm colours and punchy prints of the nonchalant maverick…

Tags: Chandni Bahri, Fashion, Featured, Get The Look, Vijit Gupta
