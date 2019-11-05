3. MONTBLANC

This 42mm smartwatch is an elegant example of fine watchmaking coming together with the latest wearable technology. While providing the look of a mechanical watch on the wearer’s wrist, the Summit 2 is equipped to — with the help of the Google Assistant — provide proactive travel assistance, set reminders, check heart-rate and ask for directions or translations while up and about! An exclusive Montblanc Running Coach app also enables runners to track their fitness levels, and an integrated live coach offers the optimum pace and intensity level through training to assist the user in reaching their fitness goals.