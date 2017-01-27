  • January 2017
  January 2017
  Volume 26, Issue 01
Verve’s Haute Horlogerie Story (SIHH 2017)

Reportage by Sitanshi Talati-Parikh and Falguni Kapadia

Here’s where you will come face to face with the best of the world’s most exclusive watch fair hosted in Geneva

In sub-zero temperature, Geneva became the hotbed of haute horlogerie. This was also the first time the exclusive, invitee-only fair opened its doors to the public on the last day, to experience the pleasure of fine watchmaking. And yet, surrounded by chicly-attired attendees (the cold seemed to bother no one, in fact the wardrobe worked it’s magic in stunning layers), the watches sparkled and shone in all their new glory. Perhaps the mood was a bit muted, perhaps the markets are not what they used to be, but the will and passion burned bright. A big take-away is IWC coming up with a sophisticated and dedicated line (Da Vinci) for the ladies… (we wished and you heard us!) Sonam Kapoor as brand ambassador was a ballsy move to pull in a big chunk of the unexplored market for the brand. Here’s a recap of our Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie 2017 journey (Snapped from Insta Live).

(Click on any image to view in larger gallery)

