  • April 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 04
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Beauty
April 13, 2017

Verve X Chanel: Bending The Rules With Pastel Brights

Realisation by Aparrna Gupta. Video by Ayesha Kapadia. Make-up by Dominique Papadopoulos, Chanel international makeup artist. Styling by Divyak D'souza

Achieve a lived-in glow with this summer beauty edit

For the warm weather, here’s an edgy take on the natural dewy look. “It’s all about choosing the right textures. You can play with light shadow to do your contouring and strobing,” says Chanel international make-up artist Dominique Papadopoulos. We’ve curated five looks that match soft smoky eyes with bold lips and show you how to play around with ombre and classic glamour. Get a closer look here. 

Tags: Beauty, Chanel, Featured, Online Exclusive
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble
Recommended reading from VERVE:
Chanel, Beauty, Summer
Verve X Chanel: Summer Reverie

Chakraview at Bikaner House, New Delhi 2017
Enter The Chakraview Of Design At Bikaner House

Rohan Shreshtha, Vidya Balan, Bollywood movie actress, Begum Jaan
Vidya’s Voice – Fierce and Fearless

Close