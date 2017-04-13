Beauty

Verve X Chanel: Bending The Rules With Pastel Brights

Achieve a lived-in glow with this summer beauty edit

For the warm weather, here’s an edgy take on the natural dewy look. “It’s all about choosing the right textures. You can play with light shadow to do your contouring and strobing,” says Chanel international make-up artist Dominique Papadopoulos. We’ve curated five looks that match soft smoky eyes with bold lips and show you how to play around with ombre and classic glamour. Get a closer look here.